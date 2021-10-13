Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Huntsman Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Corteva Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

New Purchases: HUN, BSCT, BSCS, BSCR, BSCQ, BSCP, BSCO, ATO, BSCN, MRK, MSM,

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huntsman Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Corteva Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 50,047 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 186,152 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,547 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 75,165 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,199 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04%

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 87,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 42,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 238,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $212.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 131,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99.