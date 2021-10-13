Logo
Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc Buys Huntsman Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Corteva Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, based Investment company Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Huntsman Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Corteva Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc. As of 2021Q3, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc owns 95 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/butensky+%26+cohen+financial+security%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC
  1. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 50,047 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  2. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 186,152 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,547 shares, 1.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.2%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 75,165 shares, 1.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,199 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.04%
New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 87,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.1 and $21.5, with an estimated average price of $21.33. The stock is now traded at around $21.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.92 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 42,656 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.758400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 42,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 33,112 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 25.43%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 238,211 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 27.91%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 66,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 26.99%. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $212.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 15,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 46.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.93 and $15.25, with an estimated average price of $15.14. The stock is now traded at around $15.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 131,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 31.96%. The purchase prices were between $24.19 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.77. The stock is now traded at around $24.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security, Inc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99.



Here is the complete portfolio of BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC. Also check out:

1. BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BUTENSKY & COHEN FINANCIAL SECURITY, INC keeps buying
