Burns J W & Co Inc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Atmos Energy Corp, Mondelez International Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Burns J W & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Materials Select Sector SPDR, Salesforce.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Deere, sells Atmos Energy Corp, Mondelez International Inc, AT&T Inc, Tencent Holdings, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Burns J W & Co Inc. As of 2021Q3, Burns J W & Co Inc owns 181 stocks with a total value of $638 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 386,073 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 166,220 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Visa Inc (V) - 140,564 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,423 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 6,414 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Repligen Corp. The purchase prices were between $194.77 and $324.21, with an estimated average price of $256.26. The stock is now traded at around $251.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $148.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,493 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $100.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc initiated holding in MedMen Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $0.21 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.27. The stock is now traded at around $0.271750. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 67,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 262.38%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $82.83. The stock is now traded at around $81.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,473 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 25.03%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,592 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Deere & Co by 21.86%. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $332.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,419 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 29.98%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $75.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 11,911 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $53.74 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $62.79.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Burns J W & Co Inc sold out a holding in UV Flu Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.01, with an estimated average price of $0.01.