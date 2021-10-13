Logo
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Powell Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Global 100 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Paper Co, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/powell+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 261,502 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 121,850 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,286 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 39,898 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
  5. iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 82,170 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 112,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CRXT)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.908100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Elys Game Technology Corp (ELYS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Elys Game Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.682800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 188.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 162.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1051.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Sold Out: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $2.92.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Powell Investment Advisors, LLC keeps buying
