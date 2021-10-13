Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co

New Purchases: PAVE, CRXT, POWW, DM, ELYS, XOS, TMC, ACTG, EGLX, BFLY, ARKF, WTRH, IBB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Global 100 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co, International Paper Co, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Powell Investment Advisors, LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/powell+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 261,502 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 121,850 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,286 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 39,898 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 82,170 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 112,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.908100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Elys Game Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.682800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 188.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 162.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1051.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $2.92.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.