Powell Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Global 100 ETF, Sells Vanguard Large Cap ETF, Altria Group Inc, Coca-Cola Co

- New Purchases: PAVE, CRXT, POWW, DM, ELYS, XOS, TMC, ACTG, EGLX, BFLY, ARKF, WTRH, IBB,
- Added Positions: XLF, IOO, VCSH, DVY, GS, LQD, ARKK, CWB, GLTR, IWP, PFF, IWS, AMLP, AAPL, SPY, NAD, VKQ, EVV, ISD, CQP, FRA, LEO,
- Reduced Positions: IWO, IVW, IWN, MINT, IWM, QQQ, VWO, ARKW, LIT, EEM, AMZN, HTD, HYG,
- Sold Out: VV, MO, KO, IP, XERS, IVV, VOO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Powell Investment Advisors, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 261,502 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 121,850 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 81,286 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 39,898 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 82,170 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 112,031 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CRXT)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.31 and $8.81, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.908100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 43,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 33,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Desktop Metal Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $11.01, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $7.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Elys Game Technology Corp (ELYS)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Elys Game Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $3.59 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $4.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: TMC The Metals Co Inc (TMC)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in TMC The Metals Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $12.45, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.682800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 188.74%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $38.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 30,956 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global 100 ETF by 162.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.71 and $74.99, with an estimated average price of $73.18. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 10,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 1051.91%. The purchase prices were between $132.77 and $135.89, with an estimated average price of $134.65. The stock is now traded at around $132.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 71.22%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $112.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket (GLTR)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $84.6 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $92.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.47 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $55.73.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2.2 and $4.25, with an estimated average price of $2.92.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Powell Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.
