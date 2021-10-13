CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Eastman Chemical Co

- New Purchases: XNTK, AMD, PFE, DG, GIS, STX, JHG, SYY, GILD, OTIS, PEP, ABNB, EPRT, U, DUK, UNH, SITC, SQ, REMX, CRWD, ALGN, SPG, ROK, MCD, LOW, ICLR, YNDX, KCE, ONEQ, WMT,
- Added Positions: FDN, IWF, SPY, IHI, RSP, XLK, XLI, XLF, JPM, VTV, XLC, XLE, XLV, XLY, XLB, ADM, CSX, BSX, CARR, PM, WFC, TSN, TMO, SPLG, TDY, MMC, LRCX, ICE, C, CSCO, CVX, AXP,
- Reduced Positions: EMN, ADBE, HFC, MA, QQQ, IVW, WDAY, IJK, NVDA, XEC, SBUX, MSFT, IBB, ZBRA, CMG, NMM, IR, SYNH, SIG, MGK, GOOGL, AMAT, AAPL, AMZN, QTEC, SPYG, ASO, KHC, T, CC, GOOG, GSL, SBLK, UPS, PRU, KEY, HPQ, XOM, MO, ABT,
- Sold Out: XOP, EEM, LYB, PYPL, SU, LUMN, KMI, PSX, WDC, VWO, NWL, ALXN, WBA, FITB, ATI, ZBH, PBCT, OXY, LUV, HEI, SLV, UNM, FDX, DOW, CAKE, EOG, SONO, KBE, TJX, VNO, ADS, NGPHF,
For the details of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/churchill+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,831,668 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,237,259 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 915,683 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,779 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,624,166 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $159.157200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 189,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 222,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 290,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dollar General Corp (DG)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $209.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.941800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 176,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54. The stock is now traded at around $239.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 833,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.47%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 597,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 257,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.Sold Out: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.
Here is the complete portfolio of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. Also check out:
1. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Undervalued Stocks
2. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment