CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Eastman Chemical Co

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, SPDR NYSE Technology ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Eastman Chemical Co, LyondellBasell Industries NV, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp. As of 2021Q3, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $6.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 3,831,668 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 3,237,259 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 915,683 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 977,779 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 1,624,166 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.86 and $166.47, with an estimated average price of $159.89. The stock is now traded at around $159.157200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 189,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $109.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 222,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 290,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $212.14 and $238.22, with an estimated average price of $225.5. The stock is now traded at around $209.940100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 51,388 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06. The stock is now traded at around $79.941800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 132,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 176,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 371.30%. The purchase prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54. The stock is now traded at around $239.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 833,921 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.47%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 597,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 99,826 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 463.60%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 257,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 31.62%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.08%. The purchase prices were between $49.8 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 9,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $72.59 and $98.68, with an estimated average price of $84.82.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $17.5 and $24.39, with an estimated average price of $20.04.

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.