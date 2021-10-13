Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

- New Purchases: SUB, BRK.A, LYV, AXTA, CLF, RBLX, BLDR, LNG, GXO, CHPT, CHPT, OSK, NCR, MITK, PWR, GLD, CPNG, PLD, GMED, COUR, VALE, PFE, YUMC, SOFI, SOFI, FNF,
- Added Positions: AAP, SIVB, UPST, SMPL, O, ZEN, LULU, GPN, MSFT, GNRC, EQIX, FVRR, OLO, IEFA, IEMG, IVV, SHYG, NOW, HON, WNS, ATUS, V, IJR, AMZN, MGA, XOM, MPC, NBIX, JPM, ICE, CRM, BABA, SHOP, DIS, KBR, UNH, CMG, WM, RTX, TMUS, AVGO, APO, FB, AY, TDOC, DMTK, USHY, USMV, UNP, BAC, CVX, EW, LLY, NEE, GOOGL, HD, NKE, BKNG, TJX, CB, PG, CCI, ASML, BNTX, SI, CSCO, TTWO, EEM, EFA, SCHW, BLK, IJH, ADP, IWM, LQD, PFF, AMGN, PEP, ABBV, NFLX, NVDA, NXPI, MRK, LMT, JNJ, ITW, CRWD, ZTS, SKM, TWLO, TSM, DAR, GS, PAC, DEO, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: HUBS, AAPL, ICSH, AMRC, MRVL, SPY, IWD, MBB, EMR, GOVT, HYG, AGG, FM, ACN, IEUR, KRNT, DWX, GWRE, DXJ, VWO, MMYT, MELI, PODD, FRC, VZ, SWKS, NTR, IWR, FDX, D, BA, USFR, EPI, EWJ, HRI, HEDJ, MUB, IEV, EFV, EFG, ASHR, LESL, BIPC, PTON, FTCH, RUN, QSR, YNDX, NICE, MCD, MDLZ, EXC, BRK.B, AMT,
- Sold Out: USFD, UBER, SHY, ARNC, WH, DHI, HUN, WBT, PLNT, BCO, VEA, IR, RH, AEO, PYPL, LEA, CDNA, BBL, UL, GAN, TGT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,569 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 139,946 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,948 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,385 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,766 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $417459.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 118.49%. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $206.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 120.10%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $664.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $341.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.17 and $37.79, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $34.34.Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17.Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $66.49 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $71.78.Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15.
