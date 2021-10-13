Logo
Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells US Foods Holding Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Axalta Coating Systems, Live Nation Entertainment Inc, sells US Foods Holding Corp, Uber Technologies Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Arconic Corp, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC owns 238 stocks with a total value of $380 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/harbour+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,569 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 139,946 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,948 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,385 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.87%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 47,766 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45%
New Purchase: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,385 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $417459.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.91 and $31.89, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $30.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,760 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $99.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.26 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $22.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc by 118.49%. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $206.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 120.10%. The purchase prices were between $534.95 and $674.41, with an estimated average price of $579.52. The stock is now traded at around $664.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 73.00%. The purchase prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $341.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Simply Good Foods Co by 40.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.17 and $37.79, with an estimated average price of $35.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 122.61%. The purchase prices were between $64.86 and $72.68, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $67.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,466 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $118.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in US Foods Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $38.04, with an estimated average price of $34.34.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $86.29, with an estimated average price of $86.19.

Sold Out: Arconic Corp (ARNC)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Arconic Corp. The sale prices were between $30.99 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $34.17.

Sold Out: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $66.49 and $79.04, with an estimated average price of $71.78.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $83.97 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $92.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Harbour Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
