London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Icon PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, sells eBay Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q3, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $816 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Icon PLC (ICLR) - 648,624 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.83% Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,491,598 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05% Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,998,365 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,982,067 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01% Aon PLC (AON) - 82,466 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $359.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 62,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $268.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 648,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.