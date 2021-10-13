Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Buys Icon PLC, Lockheed Martin Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells eBay Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: LMT,
- Added Positions: ICLR, KB, GOOGL, LBTYK, CCEP,
- Reduced Positions: ANET, INTC, BAH, HOLX,
- Sold Out: EBAY, GOOG,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP
- Icon PLC (ICLR) - 648,624 shares, 20.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.83%
- Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) - 4,491,598 shares, 16.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) - 1,998,365 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28%
- KB Financial Group Inc (KB) - 1,982,067 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.01%
- Aon PLC (AON) - 82,466 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $359.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 62,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Icon PLC by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $268.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.98%. The holding were 648,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.58%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 8,398 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $65.35 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $71.72.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Trinity Street Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.
Here is the complete portfolio of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP. Also check out:
