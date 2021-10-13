Beacon Financial Group Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Ventas Inc

New Purchases: FAUG, EMMF, BKLN, PFFV, DOCT, DFIV, FIXD, EOG, UGI, TSN, HYS, FOCT, QQQ, SPTM, SHV, PPL, ISRG, IHDG, FISV, FTEC, GLD, EUDG, DDWM,

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Ventas Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q3, Beacon Financial Group owns 214 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,287,451 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 509,282 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 654,339 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 210,528 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 71,002 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 229,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 163,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 287,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 211.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 70,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Loews Corp by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.