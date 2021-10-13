Logo
Beacon Financial Group Buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Ventas Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Beacon Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August, WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF, sells iShares Core High Dividend ETF, Hanesbrands Inc, Ventas Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2021Q3, Beacon Financial Group owns 214 stocks with a total value of $728 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,287,451 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 509,282 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 654,339 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 210,528 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 71,002 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.57%
New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (FAUG)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $37.57, with an estimated average price of $37.1. The stock is now traded at around $36.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 229,589 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMMF)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $26.18, with an estimated average price of $25.38. The stock is now traded at around $25.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 163,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.95 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $22.07. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 287,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $28.2, with an estimated average price of $27.95. The stock is now traded at around $27.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 52,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October (DOCT)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.07 and $33.47, with an estimated average price of $32.96. The stock is now traded at around $33.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 38,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 211.34%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 70,311 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Loews Corp (L)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Loews Corp by 51.33%. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $56.53, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $56.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $41.22. The stock is now traded at around $41.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP. Also check out:

1. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP keeps buying

