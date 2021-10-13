Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Performance Food Group Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, Sysco Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

- New Purchases: GE, EA, AZN,
- Added Positions: PFGC, LVS, ADI, DISCA, IIVI, ENR, TTWO, WBA, FISV, VIAC, BERY, VTRS, JAZZ, AERI, KHC, CI, BMY, HBI, AMGN, SCS, TAP, PINC, SLB, STT, AXDX, ABBV, KMB, FDX, BHC, SPYV, DLTH, AOS, CFG, BBBY, OSK, ELY, GLW, FCX, HNGR, LOW, BMO, NLY, URBN, EEM, QEFA, MAS,
- Reduced Positions: KIM, SYY, PXD, DFS, MGPI, TGT, DRI, CSCO, ORCL, MSFT, ADBE, SPG, GS, NXPI, ABT, LKQ, GOOGL, WFC, RMD, AXP, HCA, SCHW, CIGI, CL, AVB, MRK, PG, UNH, BKI, JPM, VCSH, BA, XOM, FLOW, IFNNY, PYPL, KEYS, LITE, ACHC, GOOG, WSC, LW, PEP, AQUA, SCHV, MDXG, ZION, AMN, AMP, DVN, TT, INTC, MMM, SKX, TROW, IRM, MGEE, HDSN, CCJ, ASB, MDYV, SCHE, SCHF, SLYV, MWA,
- Sold Out: MXIM, EOG, ALXN, ABB, XLNX, PMTS, BRK.B, FIS, PM,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,925 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,290 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 337,928 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 134,363 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,040 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 134,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 96.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 140,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 356.55%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 89.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.Sold Out: CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS)
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CPI Card Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $23.94.
