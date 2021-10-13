Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Performance Food Group Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, Sysco Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

New Purchases: GE, EA, AZN,

Madison, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys General Electric Co, Performance Food Group Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Kimco Realty Corp, Sysco Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 189 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,925 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,290 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 337,928 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% General Electric Co (GE) - 134,363 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,040 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 134,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 96.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 140,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 356.55%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 89.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CPI Card Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $23.94.