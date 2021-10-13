Logo
Thompson Investment Management, Inc. Buys General Electric Co, Performance Food Group Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sells Kimco Realty Corp, Sysco Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Madison, WI, based Investment company Thompson Investment Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys General Electric Co, Performance Food Group Co, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Kimco Realty Corp, Sysco Corp, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, , EOG Resources Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thompson Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Thompson Investment Management, Inc. owns 189 stocks with a total value of $610 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thompson+investment+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,925 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,290 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 337,928 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. General Electric Co (GE) - 134,363 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,040 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 134,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $136.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Performance Food Group Co by 96.39%. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 140,349 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 98.59%. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $39.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 163,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 356.55%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 89.66%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $170.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 30.55%. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $184.79, with an estimated average price of $151.34. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 67.30%. The purchase prices were between $11.32 and $16.63, with an estimated average price of $14.64. The stock is now traded at around $13.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 54,212 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $64.26 and $85.99, with an estimated average price of $73.01.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $128.63 and $159.67, with an estimated average price of $146.64.

Sold Out: ABB Ltd (ABB)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $33.36 and $37.98, with an estimated average price of $36.31.

Sold Out: CPI Card Group Inc (PMTS)

Thompson Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CPI Card Group Inc. The sale prices were between $14.8 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $23.94.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMPSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
