Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells First Solar Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Polunin Capital Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells First Solar Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Embraer SA, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polunin+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 842,600 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.50%
  2. Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Embraer SA (ERJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $167.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.35%. The holding were 842,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.5.

Sold Out: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $2.66, with an estimated average price of $2.38.

Sold Out: Embraer SA (ERJ)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $15.54.

Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.72.

Sold Out: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. Also check out:

1. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Polunin Capital Partners Ltd keeps buying
