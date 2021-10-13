Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells First Solar Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais

For the details of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polunin+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 842,600 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.50%
- Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Embraer SA (ERJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $167.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.35%. The holding were 842,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.5.Sold Out: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $2.66, with an estimated average price of $2.38.Sold Out: Embraer SA (ERJ)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $15.54.Sold Out: Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.72.Sold Out: Himax Technologies Inc (HIMX)
Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86.
