Polunin Capital Partners Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Sells First Solar Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais

Added Positions: BABA,

BABA, Sold Out: FSLR, IAG, CIG, ERJ, BVN, HIMX, MX, CGAU, GPL, ASHR, MBT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, sells First Solar Inc, Iamgold Corp, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Embraer SA, Buenaventura Mining Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd. As of 2021Q3, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owns 1 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polunin+capital+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 842,600 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.50% Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Buenaventura Mining Co Inc (BVN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Embraer SA (ERJ) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Iamgold Corp (IAG) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 70.50%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $167.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 41.35%. The holding were 842,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $81.35 and $106.17, with an estimated average price of $92.84.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.16 and $3.01, with an estimated average price of $2.5.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $2.11 and $2.66, with an estimated average price of $2.38.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Embraer SA. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $15.54.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Buenaventura Mining Co Inc. The sale prices were between $6.15 and $8.97, with an estimated average price of $7.72.

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Himax Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $10.19 and $15.91, with an estimated average price of $12.86.