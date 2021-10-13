Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporat

- New Purchases: SCHJ, IYW, SCHP, TLH, COMT, USXF, ESGD, F,
- Added Positions: MBB, FALN, EFG, SPLG, ESGU, EUSB, VLUE, IUSB, SCHA, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: GOVT, XSOE, VGSH, BIL, IXG, SPTS, EFV, SH, SPTM, EDIT, NTLA, CRSP, ICSH, IEI, NEAR,
- Sold Out: MTUM, IGLB, FTEC, SUSB, QQQ, DIS,
For the details of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+planning+%26+advisory+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 111,694 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 161,052 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 123,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 70,771 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 208,871 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 89,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 121.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.880900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 32,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 149.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 96,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 47,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.
