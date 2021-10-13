Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporat

New Purchases: SCHJ, IYW, SCHP, TLH, COMT, USXF, ESGD, F,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 111,694 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 161,052 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 123,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 70,771 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 208,871 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 89,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 121.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.880900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 32,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 149.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 96,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 47,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.