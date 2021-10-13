Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporat

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporat

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, iShares MBS ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owns 46 stocks with a total value of $102 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+planning+%26+advisory+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.
  1. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 111,694 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 161,052 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.09%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 123,692 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.62%
  4. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) - 70,771 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.98%
  5. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 208,871 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.47%
New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 89,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $102.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 18,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 24,875 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.18 and $152.73, with an estimated average price of $150.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 6,720 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $35.94, with an estimated average price of $34.28. The stock is now traded at around $37.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 24,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.68 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,381 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 121.28%. The purchase prices were between $107.88 and $108.68, with an estimated average price of $108.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.880900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 32,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 149.12%. The purchase prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97. The stock is now traded at around $29.824600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 96,978 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $113.94, with an estimated average price of $110.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 47,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (EUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.52 and $50.15, with an estimated average price of $49.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,137 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41.

Sold Out: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $69.1 and $71.88, with an estimated average price of $70.67.

Sold Out: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29.

Sold Out: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.. Also check out:

1. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider