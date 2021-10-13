Logo
Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, American Express Co, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells ImmunityBio Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, American Express Co, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Organon, Carrier Global Corp, sells ImmunityBio Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 352 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson%2C+grant+investment+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 61,918 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 123,183 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  3. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 156,389 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,981 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 52,215 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $277.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $167.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dow Inc (DOW)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 85.11%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.

Sold Out: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The sale prices were between $9.17 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. keeps buying
