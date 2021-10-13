Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, American Express Co, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Sells ImmunityBio Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: PAVE, APD, YUM, OGN, DRIV, CTVA, STWO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, American Express Co, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, Organon, Carrier Global Corp, sells ImmunityBio Inc, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 352 stocks with a total value of $225 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 61,918 shares, 11.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 123,183 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 156,389 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 95,981 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 52,215 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,577 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.45 and $135.12, with an estimated average price of $126.79. The stock is now traded at around $122.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $256.11 and $291.67, with an estimated average price of $276.69. The stock is now traded at around $277.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.93 and $46.06, with an estimated average price of $43.3. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 111.11%. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $167.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Dow Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $55.53 and $65.38, with an estimated average price of $61.26. The stock is now traded at around $57.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 37.95%. The purchase prices were between $67.35 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $73.87. The stock is now traded at around $69.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Eaton Corp PLC by 85.11%. The purchase prices were between $149.19 and $170.21, with an estimated average price of $159.79. The stock is now traded at around $153.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 435 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 37.37%. The purchase prices were between $67.69 and $73.03, with an estimated average price of $70.27. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,055 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 21.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.05 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $53.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,709 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The sale prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The sale prices were between $9.17 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.