Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys ITHAX Acquisition Corp, BOA Acquisition Corp, Sells Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ITHAX Acquisition Corp, BOA Acquisition Corp, sells Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ampfield Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q3, Ampfield Management, L.P. owns 13 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 69,850 shares, 38.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 251,076 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63% Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 101,505 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 110,648 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 71,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.74.

Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96.