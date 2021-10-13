Ampfield Management, L.P. Buys ITHAX Acquisition Corp, BOA Acquisition Corp, Sells Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co, ITHAX Acquisition Corp, Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: ITHX, BOAS,
- Added Positions: TDG, LGIH, FIVE,
- Reduced Positions: TWNT,
- Sold Out: WARR, ITHXU,
For the details of Ampfield Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ampfield+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ampfield Management, L.P.
- TransDigm Group Inc (TDG) - 69,850 shares, 38.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
- LGI Homes Inc (LGIH) - 251,076 shares, 31.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.63%
- Five Below Inc (FIVE) - 101,505 shares, 15.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 110,648 shares, 10.51% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,978 shares, 0.98% of the total portfolio.
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.6 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 71,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BOA Acquisition Corp (BOAS)
Ampfield Management, L.P. initiated holding in BOA Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.62 and $9.72, with an estimated average price of $9.67. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 54,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co (WARR)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co. The sale prices were between $9.67 and $9.81, with an estimated average price of $9.74.Sold Out: ITHAX Acquisition Corp (ITHXU)
Ampfield Management, L.P. sold out a holding in ITHAX Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ampfield Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ampfield Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ampfield Management, L.P. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment