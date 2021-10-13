Sl Advisors, Llc Buys Energy Transfer LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp, Sells Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Tellurian Inc

Added Positions: ET, SPY, ETRN, LNG, TRGP, MMP, PBA, CEQP, NS, WES,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Energy Transfer LP, Equitrans Midstream Corp, sells Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Tellurian Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sl Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Sl Advisors, Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $40 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Energy Transfer LP (ET) - 334,411 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 7,303 shares, 7.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.72% iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 8,465 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 81,126 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 19,831 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.70%

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 61.18%. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 334,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sl Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $7.85 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $8.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 36,277 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sl Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84.