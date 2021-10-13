High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc

- New Purchases: DIS, CSGP, IWF, SPY,
- Added Positions: VTI, AMZN, SBUX, VOO, JNJ, V, ISRG, JPM, ALL, AMGN, FB, BRK.B, AAPL, UNH, ADBE, VCSH, VTEB, NVDA, MSFT, GOOG, TSLA, VTV, TJX, VEA, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: VO,
- Sold Out: DIA, XOM, ITW,
These are the top 5 holdings of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 40,365 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 170,364 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 105,043 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,609 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,746 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 21,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 35,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $325.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3.Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.
Here is the complete portfolio of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
