High Pines Wealth Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc

insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company High Pines Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Starbucks Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Visa Inc, sells SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, High Pines Wealth Management, LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $146 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/high+pines+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 40,365 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 170,364 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.33%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 105,043 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 52,609 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 18,746 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CoStar Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.97 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $86.4. The stock is now traded at around $88.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,502 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $276.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $433.639900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.82%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $224.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 21,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.34%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 40.66%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 35,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 17,315 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $219.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 16,625 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 33.21%. The purchase prices were between $309.15 and $360.85, with an estimated average price of $335.78. The stock is now traded at around $325.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,328 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

High Pines Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $206.63 and $235.2, with an estimated average price of $225.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of High Pines Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. High Pines Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that High Pines Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
