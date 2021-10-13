Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust

New Purchases: HTEC, TAIL, TENX, XYLD, RNLX, RYLD, CURLF, SH, TTWO, TLT, CRLBF, TCNNF, TEAM, LSXMA, GH, AMD, MRNA, SHOP, RSI, VRNOF, OGN, SOFI, SOFI, EFG, HSCZ, IAU, IBML, IQDG, AEE, LBRDA, ETN, KFY, PANW, APTV, PCAR, PUK, ZBRA, ETSY, AUPH, DISCK, NORTH, CYBN, TNXP, GAEGF, GLASF, RYAN, CXXIF, FFNTF, LFMD, SSB, VEXTF, EVFM, QTNT, HRVSF, BCTX, SLGWF, GDNSF, GNLN, CCHWF, GRAMF, HBORF, NEOV, HSTRF, HSTRF, MNMD, BRAXF, JUSHF, FTRP, TLSS,

HTEC, TAIL, TENX, XYLD, RNLX, RYLD, CURLF, SH, TTWO, TLT, CRLBF, TCNNF, TEAM, LSXMA, GH, AMD, MRNA, SHOP, RSI, VRNOF, OGN, SOFI, SOFI, EFG, HSCZ, IAU, IBML, IQDG, AEE, LBRDA, ETN, KFY, PANW, APTV, PCAR, PUK, ZBRA, ETSY, AUPH, DISCK, NORTH, CYBN, TNXP, GAEGF, GLASF, RYAN, CXXIF, FFNTF, LFMD, SSB, VEXTF, EVFM, QTNT, HRVSF, BCTX, SLGWF, GDNSF, GNLN, CCHWF, GRAMF, HBORF, NEOV, HSTRF, HSTRF, MNMD, BRAXF, JUSHF, FTRP, TLSS, Added Positions: ICSH, STZ, AMZN, APD, IFF, ABBV, BA, CCI, SIVB, GTBIF, QQQ, VIXM, AME, CME, FISV, LMT, SPGI, NOC, PYPL, JPST, QYLD, SHV, ATVI, ATR, BDX, CSCO, DE, DD, IFNNY, INTC, MKC, PLUG, TJX, RTX, MA, V, XYL, NOW, WDAY, LBRDK, SQ, ALC, IWM, VEA, PLD, MO, AEP, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, AZN, BHP, BLK, CAH, CTSH, DEO, DOV, DUK, EA, EMR, EXC, GD, GSK, ITW, LRCX, LII, MAR, MDT, MCHP, MU, MS, NFLX, ES, ORLY, PEG, ROST, LUV, TGT, AXON, TXN, UPS, UNH, VMC, WBA, ANTM, QRTEA, LBTYK, BX, CHTR, NXPI, FRC, MPC, PSX, CABO, LSXMK, AYX, PINS, CTVA, ABNB, BSV, EFV, HYG, ICLN, MSOS, MUB, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, SCHX, SDY, VCIT, VNQ, VSS, VTV, VUG, VYM, XLF,

ICSH, STZ, AMZN, APD, IFF, ABBV, BA, CCI, SIVB, GTBIF, QQQ, VIXM, AME, CME, FISV, LMT, SPGI, NOC, PYPL, JPST, QYLD, SHV, ATVI, ATR, BDX, CSCO, DE, DD, IFNNY, INTC, MKC, PLUG, TJX, RTX, MA, V, XYL, NOW, WDAY, LBRDK, SQ, ALC, IWM, VEA, PLD, MO, AEP, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, AZN, BHP, BLK, CAH, CTSH, DEO, DOV, DUK, EA, EMR, EXC, GD, GSK, ITW, LRCX, LII, MAR, MDT, MCHP, MU, MS, NFLX, ES, ORLY, PEG, ROST, LUV, TGT, AXON, TXN, UPS, UNH, VMC, WBA, ANTM, QRTEA, LBTYK, BX, CHTR, NXPI, FRC, MPC, PSX, CABO, LSXMK, AYX, PINS, CTVA, ABNB, BSV, EFV, HYG, ICLN, MSOS, MUB, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, SCHX, SDY, VCIT, VNQ, VSS, VTV, VUG, VYM, XLF, Reduced Positions: ASML, AAPL, IVOL, TMO, CPT, EL, YUMC, MMM, T, ALL, AMX, CAT, KO, CL, COST, D, XOM, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, HD, IEX, TT, KSU, MCD, PPL, VZ, EVRG, YUM, ATH, SNAP, AAXJ, DXJ, SCZ, VTI, VXUS, CB, ARE, ADI, BK, BAX, BMY, CSX, CVS, CLX, ED, EW, LLY, ELS, EQR, FDX, GE, GS, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KMB, LOW, MMC, MCK, MET, MSI, VTRS, NGG, PNC, PPG, PHG, BKNG, SLB, SIEGY, SO, SYK, SYY, TROW, TPL, VTR, WFC, WSM, ZBH, CMG, DNP, TSLA, PNR, BABA, KHC, DOW, OTIS, BNL, BIL, GLD, IBMJ, IBMK, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IVE, IVW, VEU, VHT, XLV,

ASML, AAPL, IVOL, TMO, CPT, EL, YUMC, MMM, T, ALL, AMX, CAT, KO, CL, COST, D, XOM, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, HD, IEX, TT, KSU, MCD, PPL, VZ, EVRG, YUM, ATH, SNAP, AAXJ, DXJ, SCZ, VTI, VXUS, CB, ARE, ADI, BK, BAX, BMY, CSX, CVS, CLX, ED, EW, LLY, ELS, EQR, FDX, GE, GS, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KMB, LOW, MMC, MCK, MET, MSI, VTRS, NGG, PNC, PPG, PHG, BKNG, SLB, SIEGY, SO, SYK, SYY, TROW, TPL, VTR, WFC, WSM, ZBH, CMG, DNP, TSLA, PNR, BABA, KHC, DOW, OTIS, BNL, BIL, GLD, IBMJ, IBMK, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IVE, IVW, VEU, VHT, XLV, Sold Out: 6CQ, OTEX, TMUS, TWLO, MMQ, EAR, VTEB, XBI, 0ZF0, VV5, VV5, 4960, DTM,

Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Tenax Therapeutics Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust, Yum China Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2021Q3, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 501 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gofen+%26+glossberg+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 832,690 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,549,127 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 272,943 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 760,093 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,435 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.445200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 425,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.23 and $2.07, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,819,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 165,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.81 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1768.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 235,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 149.47%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $358.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 124,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.912400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.8 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $52.2.