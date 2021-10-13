Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust

- New Purchases: HTEC, TAIL, TENX, XYLD, RNLX, RYLD, CURLF, SH, TTWO, TLT, CRLBF, TCNNF, TEAM, LSXMA, GH, AMD, MRNA, SHOP, RSI, VRNOF, OGN, SOFI, SOFI, EFG, HSCZ, IAU, IBML, IQDG, AEE, LBRDA, ETN, KFY, PANW, APTV, PCAR, PUK, ZBRA, ETSY, AUPH, DISCK, NORTH, CYBN, TNXP, GAEGF, GLASF, RYAN, CXXIF, FFNTF, LFMD, SSB, VEXTF, EVFM, QTNT, HRVSF, BCTX, SLGWF, GDNSF, GNLN, CCHWF, GRAMF, HBORF, NEOV, HSTRF, HSTRF, MNMD, BRAXF, JUSHF, FTRP, TLSS,
- Added Positions: ICSH, STZ, AMZN, APD, IFF, ABBV, BA, CCI, SIVB, GTBIF, QQQ, VIXM, AME, CME, FISV, LMT, SPGI, NOC, PYPL, JPST, QYLD, SHV, ATVI, ATR, BDX, CSCO, DE, DD, IFNNY, INTC, MKC, PLUG, TJX, RTX, MA, V, XYL, NOW, WDAY, LBRDK, SQ, ALC, IWM, VEA, PLD, MO, AEP, AMGN, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, AZN, BHP, BLK, CAH, CTSH, DEO, DOV, DUK, EA, EMR, EXC, GD, GSK, ITW, LRCX, LII, MAR, MDT, MCHP, MU, MS, NFLX, ES, ORLY, PEG, ROST, LUV, TGT, AXON, TXN, UPS, UNH, VMC, WBA, ANTM, QRTEA, LBTYK, BX, CHTR, NXPI, FRC, MPC, PSX, CABO, LSXMK, AYX, PINS, CTVA, ABNB, BSV, EFV, HYG, ICLN, MSOS, MUB, SCHA, SCHB, SCHD, SCHE, SCHX, SDY, VCIT, VNQ, VSS, VTV, VUG, VYM, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: ASML, AAPL, IVOL, TMO, CPT, EL, YUMC, MMM, T, ALL, AMX, CAT, KO, CL, COST, D, XOM, NEE, GILD, GOOGL, HD, IEX, TT, KSU, MCD, PPL, VZ, EVRG, YUM, ATH, SNAP, AAXJ, DXJ, SCZ, VTI, VXUS, CB, ARE, ADI, BK, BAX, BMY, CSX, CVS, CLX, ED, EW, LLY, ELS, EQR, FDX, GE, GS, ILMN, ICE, ISRG, KMB, LOW, MMC, MCK, MET, MSI, VTRS, NGG, PNC, PPG, PHG, BKNG, SLB, SIEGY, SO, SYK, SYY, TROW, TPL, VTR, WFC, WSM, ZBH, CMG, DNP, TSLA, PNR, BABA, KHC, DOW, OTIS, BNL, BIL, GLD, IBMJ, IBMK, IEFA, IJJ, IJK, IJS, IVE, IVW, VEU, VHT, XLV,
- Sold Out: 6CQ, OTEX, TMUS, TWLO, MMQ, EAR, VTEB, XBI, 0ZF0, VV5, VV5, 4960, DTM,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 832,690 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,549,127 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 272,943 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 760,093 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,435 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.445200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 425,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.23 and $2.07, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,819,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 165,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.81 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1768.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 235,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 149.47%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $358.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 124,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.912400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.8 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.56.Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14.Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $52.2.
