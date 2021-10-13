Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Gofen & Glossberg Llc Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Gofen & Glossberg Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Constellation Brands Inc, ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E, Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Tenax Therapeutics Inc, sells Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H, Cresco Labs Inc, Camden Property Trust, Yum China Holdings Inc, SPDR Biotech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gofen & Glossberg Llc . As of 2021Q3, Gofen & Glossberg Llc owns 501 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gofen+%26+glossberg+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 832,690 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,549,127 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.16%
  3. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 272,943 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 760,093 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 43,435 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E (HTEC)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $47.6. The stock is now traded at around $44.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 182,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.49 and $19.25, with an estimated average price of $18.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.445200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 425,319 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Tenax Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.23 and $2.07, with an estimated average price of $1.64. The stock is now traded at around $1.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,819,170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Renalytix PLC (RNLX)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Renalytix PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $34.78, with an estimated average price of $25.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 165,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.69 and $50.04, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $49.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 65,543 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (RYLD)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc initiated holding in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.81 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $24.75. The stock is now traded at around $25.401000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 64,147 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1768.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 235,640 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 149.47%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 65,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 23.58%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $358.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 18,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Green Thumb Industries Inc (GTBIF)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in Green Thumb Industries Inc by 69.56%. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $33.65, with an estimated average price of $29.86. The stock is now traded at around $24.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 124,648 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (VIXM)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 33.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $31.18. The stock is now traded at around $30.912400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 140,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 19,521 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cresco Labs Inc (6CQ)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Cresco Labs Inc. The sale prices were between $6.8 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $8.56.

Sold Out: Eargo Inc (EAR)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Eargo Inc. The sale prices were between $6.59 and $38.71, with an estimated average price of $26.78.

Sold Out: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.7 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.14.

Sold Out: Open Text Corp (OTEX)

Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold out a holding in Open Text Corp. The sale prices were between $48.74 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $52.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC . Also check out:

1. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GOFEN & GLOSSBERG LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider