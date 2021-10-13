Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, Sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond

New Purchases: RYF, PFXF, RHS, RCD, SOCL, RGI, RYU, SPLB, PAWZ, VSGX, DRIV, ONLN, RYE, BETZ, NCV, PAVE, AVUV, EDOC, XTN, FMAT, IAU, CVY, ROBT, VALQ, NXTG, PFFD, QINT, PKB, ADRE, ESGA, LCID, THCX, COIN, WFH, DEF, SMOG, GYLD, FCAL, SPAK, SOXL, KBWD, EVX, GIGB, FSTA, FNDB, HYDR, MVPS, AVDE, VAL, PFLD, RUN, SMLV, SPFF, TAXF, LVHD, LOUP, SPXU, IFRA, IEHS, VICE, FAZ, DNP, TLRY, TLRY, ANY, BIT, JSD, STWD, VRME, AWK, PDT, JHI, ZOM, POWW, PLUG, PBCT, MBT, MCK, MRO, HBAN, BAM, BTI, EVLV, HNDL, HIPS, HERO, MO, EWZ, EINC, EBIZ, MVST, HOOD, HYZD, NE, CHPT, CHPT, ABNB, TTCF, LEV, JUPW, YALA, HITI,

RYF, PFXF, RHS, RCD, SOCL, RGI, RYU, SPLB, PAWZ, VSGX, DRIV, ONLN, RYE, BETZ, NCV, PAVE, AVUV, EDOC, XTN, FMAT, IAU, CVY, ROBT, VALQ, NXTG, PFFD, QINT, PKB, ADRE, ESGA, LCID, THCX, COIN, WFH, DEF, SMOG, GYLD, FCAL, SPAK, SOXL, KBWD, EVX, GIGB, FSTA, FNDB, HYDR, MVPS, AVDE, VAL, PFLD, RUN, SMLV, SPFF, TAXF, LVHD, LOUP, SPXU, IFRA, IEHS, VICE, FAZ, DNP, TLRY, TLRY, ANY, BIT, JSD, STWD, VRME, AWK, PDT, JHI, ZOM, POWW, PLUG, PBCT, MBT, MCK, MRO, HBAN, BAM, BTI, EVLV, HNDL, HIPS, HERO, MO, EWZ, EINC, EBIZ, MVST, HOOD, HYZD, NE, CHPT, CHPT, ABNB, TTCF, LEV, JUPW, YALA, HITI, Added Positions: IHI, SH, EMQQ, SCHD, FINX, FLOT, ARKG, DVY, VIG, VB, YNDX, PMM, HACK, RYT, TRIP, QYLD, SCHP, SCHX, NOBL, XRT, SCHG, VO, BAB, VZ, TAN, LIT, KRE, LYV, SBUX, IBM, SQQQ, VOE, VOT, SOXX, XLB, CRM, WU, IXN, PEAK, F, VNQ, VTEB, KSS, SAN, PHO, PENN, ABBV, NYF, IDEX, USA, ETV, AOD, COCP, KMI, SONN, SNDL, TDOC, BABA, AMC,

IHI, SH, EMQQ, SCHD, FINX, FLOT, ARKG, DVY, VIG, VB, YNDX, PMM, HACK, RYT, TRIP, QYLD, SCHP, SCHX, NOBL, XRT, SCHG, VO, BAB, VZ, TAN, LIT, KRE, LYV, SBUX, IBM, SQQQ, VOE, VOT, SOXX, XLB, CRM, WU, IXN, PEAK, F, VNQ, VTEB, KSS, SAN, PHO, PENN, ABBV, NYF, IDEX, USA, ETV, AOD, COCP, KMI, SONN, SNDL, TDOC, BABA, AMC, Reduced Positions: AMZN, KWEB, TLT, IEF, PYPL, XLU, IBB, BIV, SPLV, XLK, DIV, KIO, JETS, LQD, UPS, PCY, SHY, SCHA, GLD, SCHE, ITA, ESPO, XLI, HYG, AGG, NIO, IPO, XBI, SDOG, SCHF, PGF, SYLD, MDIV, MJ, INKM, IHF, ICLN, MSOS, MTUM, EMB, CSCO, DES, CVX, DUK, GE, HD, HST, MS, NBTB, PRU, WPC, CRF, CVS, EDV, MRNA, AMZA, BAC, T, XLRE, C, XLE, XES, BSV, VOO, UFO, AXP, XOM, ARKK, SLQD, DBX, MCHP, OGN, VTRS, ARNA, IHE, GSAH, GDV, SPR, NXPI, AMP, GRPN, IWM,

AMZN, KWEB, TLT, IEF, PYPL, XLU, IBB, BIV, SPLV, XLK, DIV, KIO, JETS, LQD, UPS, PCY, SHY, SCHA, GLD, SCHE, ITA, ESPO, XLI, HYG, AGG, NIO, IPO, XBI, SDOG, SCHF, PGF, SYLD, MDIV, MJ, INKM, IHF, ICLN, MSOS, MTUM, EMB, CSCO, DES, CVX, DUK, GE, HD, HST, MS, NBTB, PRU, WPC, CRF, CVS, EDV, MRNA, AMZA, BAC, T, XLRE, C, XLE, XES, BSV, VOO, UFO, AXP, XOM, ARKK, SLQD, DBX, MCHP, OGN, VTRS, ARNA, IHE, GSAH, GDV, SPR, NXPI, AMP, GRPN, IWM, Sold Out: CCIV, LYB, WORK, RCII, KRG, BGS, TWTR, BPY, FXI, 1B8, ACVA, LESL, ADPT, 2LYA, CZR, GGZ, ADI, AMBA, ST, XLNX, MU, EXEL, DMLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF, VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, GLOBAL X FDS, sells KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, , Churchill Capital Corp IV, LyondellBasell Industries NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC owns 607 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joseph+p.+lucia+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) - 19,698 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,181 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) - 80,065 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 76,413 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 29,781 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.96 and $63.58, with an estimated average price of $60.91. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 80,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 119,852 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $154.04 and $163.21, with an estimated average price of $159.47. The stock is now traded at around $155.129800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 14,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar. The purchase prices were between $140.21 and $151.53, with an estimated average price of $147.97. The stock is now traded at around $148.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $60.12 and $72.08, with an estimated average price of $65.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.261000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 31,405 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF. The purchase prices were between $182.15 and $194.96, with an estimated average price of $189.17. The stock is now traded at around $185.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 9,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 491.55%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 31,837 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Short S&P500 by 131.58%. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $15.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 88,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 21,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme by 59.09%. The purchase prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64. The stock is now traded at around $51.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $45.19 and $52.21, with an estimated average price of $48.92. The stock is now traded at around $48.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 43,317 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 205.58%. The purchase prices were between $50.73 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Rent-A-Center Inc. The sale prices were between $51.13 and $65.19, with an estimated average price of $58.87.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Kite Realty Group Trust. The sale prices were between $18.73 and $22.09, with an estimated average price of $20.32.

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71.