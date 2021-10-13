Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Corbenic Partners LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Corbenic Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G, Salesforce.com Inc, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, Lucid Group Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Global X MSCI Greece ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, General Mills Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corbenic Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Corbenic Partners LLC owns 289 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Corbenic Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/corbenic+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Corbenic Partners LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) - 1,335,631 shares, 16.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 183,977 shares, 15.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83%
  3. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 1,076,632 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.17%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 173,940 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 88,900 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.53%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.54%. The holding were 1,335,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.91, with an estimated average price of $44.82. The stock is now traded at around $43.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 129,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.704600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $323.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 64 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Corbenic Partners LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 86 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.78%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $281.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 19,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 21.83%. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $321.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 173 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc by 5900.00%. The purchase prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48. The stock is now traded at around $118.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 45.38%. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Corbenic Partners LLC added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 844.44%. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $99.582400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Global X MSCI Greece ETF. The sale prices were between $25.74 and $29.08, with an estimated average price of $27.82.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Sold Out: Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Blink Charging Co. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Sold Out: Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Alliance Data Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $89.8 and $107.14, with an estimated average price of $96.92.

Sold Out: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Corbenic Partners LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of Corbenic Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Corbenic Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Corbenic Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Corbenic Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Corbenic Partners LLC keeps buying
