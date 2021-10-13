Logo
DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Autodesk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Chadds Ford, PA, based Investment company DT Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Autodesk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Deere, Lockheed Martin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DT Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, DT Investment Partners, LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $746 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DT Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dt+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DT Investment Partners, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 314,156 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 470,248 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 833,515 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
  4. iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 301,032 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 377,709 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.992900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $254.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $212.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)

DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $545.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 179.59%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 157.81%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2753.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.



Here is the complete portfolio of DT Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

