DT Investment Partners, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Autodesk Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: DIS, BAC, PYPL, LOW, BRK.B, DXCM, ADBE, BA, MA, MRO, NFLX, CVS, DHR, MO, SYF, FANG, AVGO, NKE, SBAC, PLD, CMG, EBAY, SMMD, ANTM, SO, CRM, NVDA, MSI, LNC, INTU, AMGN, AMD,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GVI, AAPL, MUB, SPY, VEA, AMZN, MBB, GOOGL, SUB, GOOG, UNH, SCHD, IEFA, TXN, VWO, VB, IWB, IWR, JPM, JNK, V, FB, MRK, IJH, UNP, IGSB, PFE, EWA, HON, NEE, PNC, IGIB, JNJ, AXP, HD, VZ, CAT, PG, IJR, KO, MMM, BMY, GILD, INTC, MS, ICF, ABT, XLE, PSX, APD, WMT, QCOM, COST, EMR, PFF, AMT, ADI, CVX, XOM, MDT, PRU, UPS, MPC, PGF, BIV, PEP, USB, VXUS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: DD, DOW, LMT, CSCO, CMCSA, ABBV, BLK, ETN, ORCL, TMO, ADM, SNY, VV,
- Sold Out: ADSK, BABA, DE, AWK,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 314,156 shares, 18.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
- BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI) - 470,248 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 833,515 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29%
- iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 301,032 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 377,709 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.95%
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $171.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.992900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,774 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $254.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,090 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.26 and $210.63, with an estimated average price of $199.34. The stock is now traded at around $212.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,855 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,447 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
DT Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in DexCom Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.84 and $572.73, with an estimated average price of $503.9. The stock is now traded at around $545.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,028 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.06%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $294.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 51,808 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 179.59%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,433 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 42.21%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3270.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,223 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 157.81%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2743.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 660 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.79%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 52,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
DT Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 149.22%. The purchase prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72. The stock is now traded at around $2753.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 638 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
DT Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $155.57 and $188.75, with an estimated average price of $174.66.
