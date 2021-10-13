Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, WestRock Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Newmont Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, McDonald's Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, WestRock Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Newmont Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, McDonald's Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, WestRock Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Schlumberger, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp, sells Newmont Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, McDonald's Corp, 3M Co, PerkinElmer Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. owns 63 stocks with a total value of $194 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benson+investment+management+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,113 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,440 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,886 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,242 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,446 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 14,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 88,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 146,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 275,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 22,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.

Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11.

Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 45,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider