Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. Buys Facebook Inc, WestRock Co, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells Newmont Corp, Automatic Data Processing Inc, McDonald's Corp

- New Purchases: FB, WRK, TSM, SLB, AQN, QRVO, FDX, Y, VNT, GFF, VMC, TCHP,
- Added Positions: GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: MS, CMCSA,
- Sold Out: NEM, ADP, MCD, MMM, PKI, MCHP, BBL, GPN, CSL, LUNA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Benson Investment Management Company, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,113 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,440 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,886 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,242 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 6,446 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 14,809 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: WestRock Co (WRK)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in WestRock Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 88,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $109.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 146,005 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.66 and $16.09, with an estimated average price of $15.42. The stock is now traded at around $14.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 275,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.19 and $195.67, with an estimated average price of $185.96. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 22,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05.Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $175.42 and $202.83, with an estimated average price of $193.88.Sold Out: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The sale prices were between $151.98 and $190.5, with an estimated average price of $176.11.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Benson Investment Management Company, Inc. still held 45,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.
