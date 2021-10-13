Logo
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Coupang Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Wells Fargo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Merriam, KS, based Investment company Vantage Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Coupang Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Wells Fargo, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Vantage Investment Partners, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vantage+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC
  1. Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 6,967,425 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.97%
  2. Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,440,464 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 937,046 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 45,519 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.08%
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 282,714 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67%
New Purchase: Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 4,699,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,426,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 644,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 6,967,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 140.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 27,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 155.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,303,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 251.79%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 261,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 2278.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 390,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2462.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 32,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.

Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07.

Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $32.24.

Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 39.73%. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $612.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 100,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 94.92%. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 35,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Humana Inc (HUM)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 95.15%. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $420.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 3,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $696.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 19,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 153,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Vantage Investment Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vantage Investment Partners, LLC keeps buying
