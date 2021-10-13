Vantage Investment Partners, LLC Buys Luminar Technologies Inc, Coupang Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: LAZR, CPNG, ULCC,
- Added Positions: ELAN, AMZN, DAL, JPM, LUV, BKNG, ADBE, ISRG, MSFT, Z, DIS, COST, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: ORLY, LVS, HUM, UNH, GOOG, CNC, CHTR, AAPL, CMCSA, BX, NKE, LLY, CSCO, TROW, PAYX, LOW, PEP, HON, JNJ, MCD, TXN, SBUX, SPGI, CCI, C, CSGP, UPS, RTX, EPD, VZ, TPL, LMT, VEEV, OGE, EBAY, NVDA, INTC, ADNT, V, NXPI, MA, VOO, VTWO,
- Sold Out: ATVI, EA, WFC, INFO, CNNE,
- Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) - 6,967,425 shares, 11.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.97%
- Centene Corp (CNC) - 2,440,464 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 937,046 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.26%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 45,519 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.08%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 282,714 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.67%
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Luminar Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.22 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $15.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.82%. The holding were 4,699,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $26.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 2,426,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.13 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.46. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 644,222 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 32.97%. The purchase prices were between $29.2 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $33.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.87%. The holding were 6,967,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 140.20%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 27,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc by 155.87%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 1,303,097 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 251.79%. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $161.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 261,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 2278.81%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 390,363 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2462.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 32,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23.Sold Out: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.66 and $124.57, with an estimated average price of $118.07.Sold Out: Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Cannae Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.78 and $35.14, with an estimated average price of $32.24.Reduced: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 39.73%. The sale prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $612.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 100,632 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 94.92%. The sale prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.7%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 35,927 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Humana Inc (HUM)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Humana Inc by 95.15%. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $420.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 3,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $696.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 19,298 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Vantage Investment Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 44.67%. The sale prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $52.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Vantage Investment Partners, LLC still held 153,936 shares as of 2021-09-30.
