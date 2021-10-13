Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells American Express Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

New Purchases: ENTA, NFLX, ADI, IWV, ORCL, MATX, COST, PANW,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, sells American Express Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Global Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Portland Global Advisors LLC owns 157 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 156,344 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 87,939 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 280,661 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,388 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 365,603 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.02 and $58.65, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 62,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $629.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.43 and $86.64, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 501.69%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 24,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 148,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 270,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 139,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.

Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.