Portland Global Advisors LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells American Express Co, Skyworks Solutions Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

- New Purchases: ENTA, NFLX, ADI, IWV, ORCL, MATX, COST, PANW,
- Added Positions: AMZN, IVV, VGSH, SPTS, IJH, IEFA, VWO, IEMG, FLRN, FLOT, IWM, VSS, INTC, GNMA, MBB, VTIP, DGS, STIP, AMGN, UL, FDX, SPTI, COLD, BX, VGIT, AGZ, MKC, ABT, CHKP, CSCO, DOV, ESGR, JPM, IBM, BABA, APO, MA, WAT, ITW, ESML, ESGE, JUST, ESGD, NTCO, PG, LIN, LH,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, VTI, AAPL, MKL, SNN, RDS.B, GOOG, LFC, CACC, GOOGL, MAN, ROP, VZ, VOO,
- Sold Out: AXP, SWKS, IJJ,
For the details of Portland Global Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+global+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Portland Global Advisors LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 156,344 shares, 12.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 87,939 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 280,661 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 82,388 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.90%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 365,603 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.61%
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.02 and $58.65, with an estimated average price of $49.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 62,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $629.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $164.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25. The stock is now traded at around $96.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Matson Inc (MATX)
Portland Global Advisors LLC initiated holding in Matson Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.43 and $86.64, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 501.69%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 2,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 24,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 52.65%. The purchase prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 148,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 56.87%. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $30.69, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $30.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 270,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $74.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 139,322 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Portland Global Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $32.24 and $32.8, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1.Sold Out: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $99.31 and $107.86, with an estimated average price of $104.56.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Portland Global Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $164.78 and $196.67, with an estimated average price of $182.96.
Here is the complete portfolio of Portland Global Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Portland Global Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Portland Global Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Portland Global Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Portland Global Advisors LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment