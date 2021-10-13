Logo
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Altria Group Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dallas, TX, based Investment company Adams Asset Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Prudential Financial Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Altria Group Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Medical Properties Trust Inc, sells Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp, The Hershey Co, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Adams Asset Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
  1. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 21.78% of the total portfolio.
  2. Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 5,149,218 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,938 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
  4. Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) - 754,631 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  5. Sunoco LP (SUN) - 300,090 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 217,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 162,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1440.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 69,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Adams Asset Advisors, LLC keeps buying
