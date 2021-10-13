Adams Asset Advisors, LLC Buys Prudential Financial Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Altria Group Inc, Sells Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: PRU, KHC, MO, MPW, BTI, BVERS, MLPA, CELP,
- Added Positions: CLMT, WBA, UVV, ABBV, MMM, T, AMGN, SJM, PSX, VZ, CVX, VLO, NS,
- Reduced Positions: SUI, JNJ, AAPL, CPT, KMI, IBM, PAGP, EQR, NEM, UPS, CVS, DMLP, WMT, SHLX, LQD,
- Sold Out: CAT, CSCO, BAC, HSY, GE, EEM, EPP, EFA,
For the details of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/adams+asset+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Adams Asset Advisors, LLC
- Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 3,649,327 shares, 21.78% of the total portfolio.
- Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT) - 5,149,218 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.57%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,938 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.85%
- Dorchester Minerals LP (DMLP) - 754,631 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- Sunoco LP (SUN) - 300,090 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $107.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 76,362 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 217,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $47.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 162,420 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.28 and $39.52, with an estimated average price of $37.57. The stock is now traded at around $35.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,599 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1440.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 69,283 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.Sold Out: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in The Hershey Co. The sale prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Adams Asset Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.5 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $52.06.
