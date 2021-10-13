Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Dayton, OH, based Investment company Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, Vanguard Materials ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Verisk Analytics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 90 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,111,935 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
  2. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,389,326 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  3. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 713,245 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 539,272 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
  5. Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 1,534,119 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.91%
New Purchase: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.3 and $144.23, with an estimated average price of $139.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 281,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (DBV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.395300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 594,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $29.76, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3855.89%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 791,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $139.05 and $150.28, with an estimated average price of $144.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 1,534,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17826.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 1,655,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 91.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,953,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96. The stock is now traded at around $179.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,167,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,013,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Beacon Capital Management, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider