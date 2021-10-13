Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Health Care ETF, Vanguard Communication Services ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Procter & Gamble Co, Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc

- New Purchases: EDV, DBV, HD, RPV, SCHG, SCHF, SCHA, RWX, RWR, RSP, SCZ, RPG, RFG, QUAL, PWV, PWB, PFF, PDP, JNK, SJNK, SLV, SPAB, SPIB, SPIP, VB, VEA, VLUE, VMBS, VOE, VWO, XMMO, XMVM, XSMO, XSVM, BWX, CTAS, CUZ, DTE, XOM, HON, NSC, PBIP, PEG, MKC.V, FSK, ACB, ASIX, SNAP, REZI, GTX, MTUM, DGRO, EFA, FLRN, GSLC, IEI, IJH, IJJ, IJR, IVV, IWD, IWM, IYR, AFL, MNA,
- Added Positions: VHT, VOX, BSV, VNQ, VAW, BLV, VTIP, DBC, VPU, VDC, VDE, VIS, VCR, PSP, BIV, NEA, NVG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, PG, NUV, VGT, VRSK, AAPL,
- Sold Out: SPTL,
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,111,935 shares, 8.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.53%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,389,326 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 713,245 shares, 8.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 539,272 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
- Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) - 1,534,119 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 185.91%
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.3 and $144.23, with an estimated average price of $139.8. The stock is now traded at around $136.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 281,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (DBV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.23 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $24.73. The stock is now traded at around $25.395300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 594,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $317.05 and $341.41, with an estimated average price of $328.29. The stock is now traded at around $338.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon (BWX)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bon. The purchase prices were between $28.58 and $29.76, with an estimated average price of $29.4. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.26, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $14.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3855.89%. The purchase prices were between $246.86 and $264.89, with an estimated average price of $255.62. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.05%. The holding were 791,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.91%. The purchase prices were between $139.05 and $150.28, with an estimated average price of $144.96. The stock is now traded at around $140.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 1,534,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17826.48%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.99%. The holding were 1,655,869 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 91.43%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $105.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.51%. The holding were 1,953,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96. The stock is now traded at around $179.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,167,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.28%. The purchase prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46. The stock is now traded at around $102.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 1,013,520 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33.
Here is the complete portfolio of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. Also check out:
