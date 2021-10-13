Jacobs & Co Buys Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc, McCormick Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Altria Group Inc, Calavo Growers Inc

New Purchases: BA, OGN, MRNA, IWV, CRM, IJR,

BA, OGN, MRNA, IWV, CRM, IJR, Added Positions: GOOGL, MKC, FDX, VZ, AMGN, MMM, ZBH, CAT, CMI, IBM, STZ, GLW, UNP, CSX, T, MRK, FISV, BMY, INTC, UPS, V, BDX, GSK, ABBV, BUD, DIS, EA, AMZN, QCOM, SYY, PFE, WMT, MDLZ, BAX, CSCO, SBUX, ENB, NXPI, KO, REGN, LH, WFC, NFLX,

Investment company Jacobs & Co Current Portfolio ) buys Boeing Co, Alphabet Inc, McCormick Inc, FedEx Corp, Organon, sells Alphabet Inc, Altria Group Inc, Calavo Growers Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jacobs & Co. As of 2021Q3, Jacobs & Co owns 115 stocks with a total value of $866 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 305,108 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,181 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,975 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Visa Inc (V) - 100,404 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 85,506 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $221.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 58,416 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,528 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $321.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04. The stock is now traded at around $258.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $111.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,832 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $284.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 741 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 52.00%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2751.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 5,548 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in McCormick & Co Inc by 43.40%. The purchase prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $78.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 120,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 23.39%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 43,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $13.27 and $26.55, with an estimated average price of $18.54.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $63.6, with an estimated average price of $50.11.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Jacobs & Co sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.