C-J Advisory, Inc. Buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

- New Purchases: TILT, TLTD, NUBD, BAC,
- Added Positions: AGG, BSV, IEFA, BIV, IEMG, VUG, VV, SUB, MUB, SUSB, VB,
- Reduced Positions: DSI, AOA, SUSA, NUSC, SPY,
These are the top 5 holdings of C-J Advisory, Inc.
- FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT) - 205,348 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 80,346 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD) - 190,898 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 130,101 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 113,323 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%
C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $164.95 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $171.99. The stock is now traded at around $171.618800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.35%. The holding were 205,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD)
C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $73.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.404800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 190,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD)
C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.850300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 86,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.
