C-J Advisory, Inc. Buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

New Purchases: TILT, TLTD, NUBD, BAC,

TILT, TLTD, NUBD, BAC, Added Positions: AGG, BSV, IEFA, BIV, IEMG, VUG, VV, SUB, MUB, SUSB, VB,

AGG, BSV, IEFA, BIV, IEMG, VUG, VV, SUB, MUB, SUSB, VB, Reduced Positions: DSI, AOA, SUSA, NUSC, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde, FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac, NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C-J Advisory, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, C-J Advisory, Inc. owns 34 stocks with a total value of $189 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of C-J Advisory, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/c-j+advisory%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde (TILT) - 205,348 shares, 18.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 80,346 shares, 8.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac (TLTD) - 190,898 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 130,101 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 113,323 shares, 6.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.87%

C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Inde. The purchase prices were between $164.95 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $171.99. The stock is now traded at around $171.618800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.35%. The holding were 205,348 shares as of 2021-09-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Fac. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $75.36, with an estimated average price of $73.35. The stock is now traded at around $72.404800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.26%. The holding were 190,898 shares as of 2021-09-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in NuShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $26.08. The stock is now traded at around $25.850300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 86,804 shares as of 2021-09-30.

C-J Advisory, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,819 shares as of 2021-09-30.