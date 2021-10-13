Logo
Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VMware Inc, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Kroger Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, VMware Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, The Kroger Co, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2021Q3, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 118 stocks with a total value of $522 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Buffington Mohr McNeal's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffington+mohr+mcneal/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Buffington Mohr McNeal
  1. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 829,874 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.76%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 338,247 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,990 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
  4. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 68,836 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  5. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 134,247 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.44%
New Purchase: iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.69 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $44.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 19,310 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $25.29, with an estimated average price of $25.27. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.91 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $25.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 19,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $51.57 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 321,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 234.93%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 46,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in VMware Inc by 63.32%. The purchase prices were between $138.03 and $159.48, with an estimated average price of $151.63. The stock is now traded at around $148.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,238 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 27.78%. The purchase prices were between $183.8 and $200.65, with an estimated average price of $190.58. The stock is now traded at around $187.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.96%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $225.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,566 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 29.50%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $83.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45.

Sold Out: The Kroger Co (KR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $312.8 and $409.84, with an estimated average price of $364.56.

Sold Out: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The sale prices were between $64.64 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $71.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Buffington Mohr McNeal. Also check out:

1. Buffington Mohr McNeal's Undervalued Stocks
2. Buffington Mohr McNeal's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Buffington Mohr McNeal's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Buffington Mohr McNeal keeps buying
