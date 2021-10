Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Siemens AG, Genuine Parts Co, TC Energy Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Siemens AG, Genuine Parts Co, TC Energy Corp, Mattel Inc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 701 stocks with a total value of $781 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 538,916 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.78% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 130,542 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.83% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 85,664 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 45.03% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 141,380 shares, 1.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 58.72% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 43,001 shares, 1.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.78%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Siemens AG. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $88.48, with an estimated average price of $82.05. The stock is now traded at around $79.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 142,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $63.68, with an estimated average price of $61.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 104,274 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $5.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 448,834 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $81.76, with an estimated average price of $77.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 53,091 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $29.76, with an estimated average price of $27.05. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 157,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Northwest Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.43 and $13.77, with an estimated average price of $13.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 106,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Genuine Parts Co by 960.34%. The purchase prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 86,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Mattel Inc by 383.90%. The purchase prices were between $18.56 and $22.52, with an estimated average price of $20.74. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 160,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp by 391.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $52.07, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $51.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 71,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc by 223.18%. The purchase prices were between $197.05 and $216.72, with an estimated average price of $205.93. The stock is now traded at around $205.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 96,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 781.57%. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $166.08, with an estimated average price of $150.03. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 225,452 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 323.95%. The purchase prices were between $70.47 and $81.66, with an estimated average price of $76.29. The stock is now traded at around $81.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 116,518 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2527.37 and $2916.84, with an estimated average price of $2756.72.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.