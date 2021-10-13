Fort Henry Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

For the details of Fort Henry Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fort+henry+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fort Henry Capital, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,982 shares, 28.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 262,396 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 185,284 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 144,536 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 106,063 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $225.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.
