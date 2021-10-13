Fort Henry Capital, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

New Purchases: DFAI, DFAE, VTI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fort Henry Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Fort Henry Capital, LLC owns 13 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,982 shares, 28.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 262,396 shares, 18.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 185,284 shares, 18.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 144,536 shares, 13.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 106,063 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 28,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fort Henry Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $225.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.