Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 513,163 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34% WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 930,278 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 543,369 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,921 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,535 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 488,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 101,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.693000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 61,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 84,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.26%. The purchase prices were between $83.59 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.