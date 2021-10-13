Logo
Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. Buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hartford Total Return Bond ETF, Hartford Short Duration ETF, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $368 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+planning+%26+information+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.
  1. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (SLYV) - 513,163 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.34%
  2. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (DON) - 930,278 shares, 10.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.21%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 543,369 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.35%
  4. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 90,921 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81%
  5. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 175,535 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.54%
New Purchase: Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.66 and $41.25, with an estimated average price of $40.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 488,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $41.01, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 101,652 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.77 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $41.693000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 61,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.26 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,944 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.74 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 54,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $46.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.75%. The purchase prices were between $51.92 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $52.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 84,383 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 69.26%. The purchase prices were between $83.59 and $91.68, with an estimated average price of $88.22. The stock is now traded at around $88.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,402 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.68%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. sold out a holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The sale prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Planning & Information Services, Inc. keeps buying
