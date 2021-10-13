Asset Management Corp Buys Alphabet Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, General Motors Co, Sells Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Match Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

- New Purchases: GOOGL, BGFV, GM, FNOV, SOFI, SOFI, BAC, QSI, NUE, QCOM, PENN, FISV, RPM, FPAC, FPAC, ME, RRX, V, PTON, CBAH, GSAT,
- Added Positions: HUM, FDX, ABBV, INTC, MOAT, SCHD, VIAC, AI, LVS, F, AMZN, CLX, BABA, QQQ, MO, IIVI, FB, CRSP, FHN, PINS, RTX, CPNG, CTXS, GOOG, VATE, VXF, RKT, HEPA, XT, NVDA, HD, DIS, SEEL, PDI, XLF, HON, JPM, TMO, TDOC, LAZR, MCD, WFC, CSQ, EOI, EXC, MRCC, COST,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, CRM, NEE, SQ, DFEB, DM, PFE, MSFT, PLTR, AEP, BFLY, RSP, AXP, APTS, PYPL, BSCL, REI, WMT, VZ, SPY, VCR, PM, UNH, SO, GS, DHR, KO, BRK.B, LMACU, AON, NOBL, DVY, XHB, DFAU, CKPT, TLRY, TLRY, BX, MRK, CSCO, GSK, EXPE,
- Sold Out: ITCI, MTCH, TSM, CIEN, GCMG, GDRX, SPLK, MINT, OTRK, JD,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,900 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,842 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,400 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,407 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2751.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)
Asset Management Corp initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $38.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Humana Inc (HUM)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $420.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 277.62%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $58.51, with an estimated average price of $55.6.Sold Out: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.84.Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33.
