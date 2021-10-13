Logo
Asset Management Corp Buys Alphabet Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, General Motors Co, Sells Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Match Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp, General Motors Co, First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Match Group Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ciena Corp, GCM Grosvenor Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Management Corp . As of 2021Q3, Asset Management Corp owns 187 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+management+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 46,900 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 100,842 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.15%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,400 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 25,407 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
  5. CME Group Inc (CME) - 36,175 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2751.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.74 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $24.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 58,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 25,037 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $18.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 55,079 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)

Asset Management Corp initiated holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The purchase prices were between $37.55 and $38.29, with an estimated average price of $38.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Humana Inc (HUM)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Humana Inc by 136.66%. The purchase prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73. The stock is now traded at around $420.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 277.62%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $223.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 4,437 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 24,969 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 28,938 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.56%. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $74.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.53%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,458 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The sale prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87.

Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33.

Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53.

Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $50.84 and $58.51, with an estimated average price of $55.6.

Sold Out: GCM Grosvenor Inc (GCMG)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in GCM Grosvenor Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.63, with an estimated average price of $10.84.

Sold Out: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP . Also check out:

1. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
