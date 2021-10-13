Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF,

- New Purchases: NVDA, NKE, ABBV, SCHP, VTIP, TIPX,
- Added Positions: MSFT, BSV, BRK.B, SCHD, CAT, VEU, BA, VTV, PLTR, VZ, GLD, JNJ, SCHE, HFWA, JKF, PG, QCOM, DIS, NEE, CMCSA, CVS, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: SCHB, UBER, VWO, CSX, BAC, SCHF, SNAP, T, FNDF, SCHW, KHC, PFE, VIG,
- Sold Out: SCHA, WORK, GE,
These are the top 5 holdings of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,258 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,643 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,051 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,649 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
- BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,405 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 16,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.68 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.Sold Out: (WORK)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.
