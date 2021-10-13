Logo
Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, , General Electric Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kiley+juergens+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,258 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,643 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,051 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,649 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  5. BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,405 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 16,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.68 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:

1. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KILEY JUERGENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
