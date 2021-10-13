Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc Buys NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, AbbVie Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF,

New Purchases: NVDA, NKE, ABBV, SCHP, VTIP, TIPX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NVIDIA Corp, Nike Inc, AbbVie Inc, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, sells Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, , General Electric Co, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 107,258 shares, 13.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 162,643 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,051 shares, 8.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 29,649 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) - 195,405 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 16,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $173.85, with an estimated average price of $163. The stock is now traded at around $156.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 11,312 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 11,524 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS. The purchase prices were between $20.68 and $21.2, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $21.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 81.60%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 21,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.23%. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,443 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.