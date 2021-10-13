Financial Management Network Inc Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Financial Management Network Inc Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Management Network Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VanEck BDC Income ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Verizon Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Management Network Inc. As of 2021Q3, Financial Management Network Inc owns 127 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+network+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC
  1. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 279,358 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,062 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 41,487 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,183 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  5. Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 31,975 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.564300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 127,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $24.58, with an estimated average price of $21.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 149,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 73,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 93,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 125.72%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC. Also check out:

1. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider