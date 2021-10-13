Financial Management Network Inc Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Parker Hannifin Corp

- New Purchases: DURA, FRTY, IAU, BRK.B, BIZD, SRPT, WDAY, ESGU, TMO,
- Added Positions: MOAT, ARCC, SBUX, IJR, SDG, VNQ, AMZN, EAGG, VEA, SPDW, VIG, DIS, SPSM, SPLG, SPMD, SPY, GLD, ADBE, REET, ESGE, XLE, XOM, ANGL, SQ, SWKS, ABBV, SPYV, SPYG, NVDA, GWX, LMT, IBM, INTC, CSCO, TROW,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, CMF, MSFT, EFAV, SPG, AGG, BA, IVW, VZ, AMGN, USMV, PYPL, IJT, TGT, CVX, SDY, O, SHY, BAC, T, QCOM, NKE, MCD, CAT, NET, ICLN, IWN, XLI,
- Sold Out: SPSB, PH,
For the details of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+management+network+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT NETWORK INC
- VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 279,358 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 40,062 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 41,487 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,183 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) - 31,975 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $30.564300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 127,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.56 and $24.58, with an estimated average price of $21.93. The stock is now traded at around $23.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 149,618 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 73,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85. The stock is now traded at around $277.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in VanEck BDC Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $17.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 65,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Financial Management Network Inc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $226.15 and $277.74, with an estimated average price of $247.92. The stock is now traded at around $266.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ares Capital Corp (ARCC)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 29.72%. The purchase prices were between $19.52 and $20.43, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $20.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 93,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Financial Management Network Inc added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 125.72%. The purchase prices were between $110.31 and $126.06, with an estimated average price of $117.05. The stock is now traded at around $110.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Financial Management Network Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.
