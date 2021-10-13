Corrado Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June, Sells Lumen Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IAU, PJAN, PJUN, AZBO, XBAP, PAUG, FFEB, AZBL, AZAL, EAPR, EJUL, IJUL, EJAN, DYFN, PSEP, INTC, SGDJ, ASGI, ITOT, IDEV, PJUL, DBRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June, AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A, sells Lumen Technologies Inc, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, DigitalBridge Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Corrado Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Corrado Advisors, Llc owns 87 stocks with a total value of $145 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 5,597 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.70% Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 110,777 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.86% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 198,984 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,889 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% iShares MBS ETF (MBB) - 44,445 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $34.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 198,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $32.33 and $32.87, with an estimated average price of $32.67. The stock is now traded at around $32.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 113,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $30.82 and $31.64, with an estimated average price of $31.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.367000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 102,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Oct ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.73 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $27.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 116,787 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.87, with an estimated average price of $26.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.736300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 94,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 86,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Discovery Inc by 40.32%. The purchase prices were between $25.15 and $31.2, with an estimated average price of $28.16. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 42,823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Corrado Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Corrado Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in DigitalBridge Group Inc. The sale prices were between $5.09 and $6.6, with an estimated average price of $5.88.