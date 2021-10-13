Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, CME Group Inc, Invesco

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, CME Group Inc, Invesco, Autodesk Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC
  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 319,372 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 787,230 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,330 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,395 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39%
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 103,158 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
New Purchase: Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp (TYG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $445.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Sold Out: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
