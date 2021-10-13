Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Sherwin-Williams Co, CME Group Inc, Invesco

New Purchases: CMP, JMST, SPSB, JAGG, TYG, CLX, COST, CRM, ORLY, GATO, FNDX, VLUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Compass Minerals International Inc, Constellation Brands Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Sherwin-Williams Co, CME Group Inc, Invesco, Autodesk Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $612 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 319,372 shares, 14.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 787,230 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 72,330 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,395 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 103,158 shares, 1.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.72. The stock is now traded at around $72.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 41,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,838 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 29,144 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $55.02, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. The purchase prices were between $25.32 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $27. The stock is now traded at around $29.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $445.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 41.32%. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 49,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 62.46%. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 30,553 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.87%. The purchase prices were between $51.51 and $55.43, with an estimated average price of $53.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 20,730 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 31.07%. The purchase prices were between $30.86 and $32.92, with an estimated average price of $31.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,455 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $54.74, with an estimated average price of $52.94. The stock is now traded at around $53.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $273.09 and $308.7, with an estimated average price of $292.63.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $279.35 and $342.27, with an estimated average price of $305.7.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $54.23 and $60.4, with an estimated average price of $57.28.