Stolper Co Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: AMBP, XLE, DSL, AIO, GAM,
- Added Positions: IDV, ADX, IGR, GDV, TY, T, BTZ, DSU, RDS.B, VZ, UL, LMT, PPL, TDF, ISD, LYB, AOD, GHY, DIAX, PFF, WIW, XOM, AVK, JQC, ANGL, MCD, MRK, MET, NEM, TTE, SO, PG, PFE, ABBV, XLU, BOE, RVT, KR, DLR, BMY, MO,
- Reduced Positions: XLI, BABA, BAC, CSCO, GS, HPQ, ORCL, UPS, DFS, DHI, HP, BIF, IEFA, IJH, SCHG, VOO,
- Sold Out: WBA, GGN, THQ, BLW, BHK, VCSH, EXG,
For the details of Stolper Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stolper+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stolper Co
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,771 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,800 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,886 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
- ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 126,679 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,431 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
Stolper Co initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Stolper Co initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)
Stolper Co initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)
Stolper Co initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $28.21, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)
Stolper Co initiated holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Stolper Co added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)
Stolper Co added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)
Stolper Co added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 138,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)
Stolper Co added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 125.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)
Stolper Co added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.Sold Out: GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.67 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.88.Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $22.49 and $25.58, with an estimated average price of $24.1.Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $17.18.Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $16.59.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Stolper Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stolper Co. Also check out:
1. Stolper Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stolper Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stolper Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stolper Co keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros
Please Login to leave a comment