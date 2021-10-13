Logo
Stolper Co Buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Industrial Select Sector SPDR

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Stolper Co (Current Portfolio) buys Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund, Blackrock Duration Income Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stolper Co. As of 2021Q3, Stolper Co owns 85 stocks with a total value of $209 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stolper Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stolper+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Stolper Co
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 37,771 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,800 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.74%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 54,886 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  4. ONEOK Inc (OKE) - 126,679 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,431 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83%
New Purchase: Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (AMBP)

Stolper Co initiated holding in Ardagh Metal Packaging SA. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $12.15, with an estimated average price of $10.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 228,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Stolper Co initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 21,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Stolper Co initiated holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The purchase prices were between $17.37 and $18.3, with an estimated average price of $17.92. The stock is now traded at around $17.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,833 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp (AIO)

Stolper Co initiated holding in AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opp. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $28.21, with an estimated average price of $27.37. The stock is now traded at around $26.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 21,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General American Investors Company Inc (GAM)

Stolper Co initiated holding in General American Investors Company Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $45.21, with an estimated average price of $43.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Stolper Co added to a holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 245.26%. The purchase prices were between $30.22 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 45,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc by 47.07%. The purchase prices were between $19.54 and $20.85, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 97,142 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR)

Stolper Co added to a holding in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 94.44%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $9.42, with an estimated average price of $8.98. The stock is now traded at around $8.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 138,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 125.13%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $27.15, with an estimated average price of $26.51. The stock is now traded at around $26.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 32,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tri-Continental Corp (TY)

Stolper Co added to a holding in Tri-Continental Corp by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $33.3 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $34.24. The stock is now traded at around $33.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,114 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28.

Sold Out: GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (GGN)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust. The sale prices were between $3.67 and $4.08, with an estimated average price of $3.88.

Sold Out: Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $22.49 and $25.58, with an estimated average price of $24.1.

Sold Out: Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust (BLW)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Ltd Duration Income Trust. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $17.18.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $16.13 and $17.22, with an estimated average price of $16.59.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Stolper Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42.



1. Stolper Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stolper Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stolper Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stolper Co keeps buying
