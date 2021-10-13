Prairiewood Capital, LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, , Altria Group Inc

New Purchases: BNL, GBDC, PFFD, PFIG, SWBI, CODX, WFG, MCFT, HOLX, BBWI, WPC, DGX, STOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bon, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, sells Biogen Inc, , Altria Group Inc, Endo International PLC, Deluxe Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prairiewood Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Prairiewood Capital, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) - 229,322 shares, 9.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.29% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 194,776 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.78% Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF) - 274,176 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) - 121,190 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02% Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 227,118 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 227,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Golub Capital BDC Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.17 and $16.01, with an estimated average price of $15.71. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 189,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 93,585 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bon. The purchase prices were between $26.78 and $27.19, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $26.739700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 42,355 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $24.12. The stock is now traded at around $21.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,655 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC initiated holding in Co-Diagnostics Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.48 and $11.38, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $8.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 59,357 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc by 74.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $89, with an estimated average price of $77.81. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC added to a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $74.87 and $110.87, with an estimated average price of $90.88. The stock is now traded at around $83.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $14.17 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $14.53.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Endo International PLC. The sale prices were between $2.1 and $5.19, with an estimated average price of $3.52.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Deluxe Corp. The sale prices were between $34.36 and $47.76, with an estimated average price of $40.69.

Prairiewood Capital, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $77.13 and $93.86, with an estimated average price of $84.52.