Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, VANECK ETF TR, Sells GLOBAL X FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VF Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, VANECK ETF TR, Wheels Up Experience Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells GLOBAL X FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VF Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. owns 81 stocks with a total value of $887 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/conservest+capital+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.
  1. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 228,700 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 233,663 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 546,203 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 520,760 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 649,865 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
New Purchase: ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 421,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $195.25 and $220.75, with an estimated average price of $209.98. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 103,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 195,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.

Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
