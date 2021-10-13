Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. Buys ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, VANECK ETF TR, Sells GLOBAL X FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, VF Corp

- New Purchases: ARKF, BBH, UP, XLC, PAVE, PFE, IRIX, MNMD, CYBN,
- Added Positions: DGRO, VCSH, IEFA, BSV, CGW, EMB, GLD, XBI, RSP, CMCSA, IEUR, IWR, VO, SQ, DFE, IYW,
- Reduced Positions: FINX, VNQ, CWB, CVX, XOM, MSFT, GMED, IEV,
- Sold Out: BRK.B, VFC, BABA, ICSH, AMGN, MMQ,
These are the top 5 holdings of Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc.
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 228,700 shares, 12.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 233,663 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 546,203 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
- Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 520,760 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 649,865 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.4%
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.84 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.24. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 421,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VANECK ETF TR (BBH)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VANECK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $195.25 and $220.75, with an estimated average price of $209.98. The stock is now traded at around $193.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,096 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wheels Up Experience Inc (UP)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Wheels Up Experience Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $10.62, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 103,588 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $79.49 and $85.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,894 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27. The stock is now traded at around $41.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,790 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 50.65%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 195,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $81.83 and $82.25, with an estimated average price of $82.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 48,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 24.67%. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $125.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.97%. The purchase prices were between $55.75 and $60.04, with an estimated average price of $58.3. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,299 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.Sold Out: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39.Sold Out: Mind Medicine Inc (MMQ)
Conservest Capital Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Mind Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $1.95 and $3, with an estimated average price of $2.46.
