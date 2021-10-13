Logo
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF, sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC owns 39 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pacific+edge+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 680,375 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
  2. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 151,675 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 338,260 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
  4. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 157,980 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  5. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 237,055 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
New Purchase: iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1425.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 106,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)

Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
