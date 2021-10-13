Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

- New Purchases: SGOV, EMXC,
- Added Positions: ICSH, SHM, SCHX, SCHA, TFI, SCHM, SCHF, SRLN, SCHZ, AAPL, MEAR,
- Reduced Positions: SCHO, BXMT, IVV, IGSB, SCHD, GOOG, IJH, GOOGL, HD, NVDA, CRM,
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 680,375 shares, 34.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 151,675 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 338,260 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.34%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 157,980 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 237,055 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.18%
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $60.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1425.71%. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 106,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (TFI)
Pacific Edge Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $51.5 and $52.29, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 74,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.
