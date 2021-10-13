Berkshire Money Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, BTC iShares U.S. Home Constr

- New Purchases: SPSB, BJUN, BJAN, EJAN, PJUL, BSEP, PJUN, BAPR, BAUG, POCT,
- Added Positions: DIA, SPY, VIG, TIP, VCSH, VUG, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: IWM, ITB, IWF, MTUM, AAPL, XOM,
- Sold Out: SJNK,
For the details of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/berkshire+money+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 242,887 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 672,658 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 279,622 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 214,340 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 166,279 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 1,417,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June (BJUN)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.050800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 427,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January (BJAN)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.395200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 294,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar (EJAN)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 337,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September (BSEP)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)
Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $27.03 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $27.23.
Here is the complete portfolio of Berkshire Money Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Berkshire Money Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Berkshire Money Management, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment