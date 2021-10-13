Berkshire Money Management, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, BTC iShares U.S. Home Constr

New Purchases: SPSB, BJUN, BJAN, EJAN, PJUL, BSEP, PJUN, BAPR, BAUG, POCT,

Pittsfield, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January, Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, sells SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Money Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Berkshire Money Management, Inc. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $602 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 242,887 shares, 17.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.56% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 672,658 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 279,622 shares, 15.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.88% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 214,340 shares, 9.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.67% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 166,279 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.18 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.45%. The holding were 1,417,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June. The purchase prices were between $32.3 and $33.58, with an estimated average price of $33.11. The stock is now traded at around $33.050800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 427,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $35.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $36.22. The stock is now traded at around $36.395200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 294,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF Januar. The purchase prices were between $29.61 and $31.1, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $30.065100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 337,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $29.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,917 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September. The purchase prices were between $31.24 and $32.32, with an estimated average price of $31.98. The stock is now traded at around $31.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 40,086 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Berkshire Money Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $27.03 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $27.23.