MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys JM Smucker Co, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: XPEV, LI, CIGI, LSPD, JXN, OGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JM Smucker Co, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Campbell Soup Co, Biogen Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Humana Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH. As of 2021Q3, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owns 211 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,506 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.03% Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 394,810 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 119,788 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,094 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.55% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 26,200 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.82%

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $34.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.04 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $138.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1677.36%. The purchase prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 53,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 2414.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 101,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 119,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 2539.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 143,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 404.71%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $283.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 606.65%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 141,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.2 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $64.21.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88.