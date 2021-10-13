MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys JM Smucker Co, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: XPEV, LI, CIGI, LSPD, JXN, OGN,
- Added Positions: SJM, LW, JNJ, CPB, BIIB, KR, CTXS, CHRW, CAH, MPC, AUY, EBAY, DVA, WAT, BBY, WPM, USB, DISCA, MTB, SIRI, INTC, WU, BNS, DIS, OC, CM, ABC, LLY, CNI, KEY, IP, BMO, LVS, FTV, ZTO, PXD, DVN, GOOS, TIXT, MFC, BEPC, BBD, DB,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, GOOG, GOOGL, HUM, TSLA, NVDA, ADBE, CNHI, HIG, CRM, CSCO, KO, ADSK, VOYA, PEP, V, MRK, HPE, NKE, TMO, ACN, RHI, MCD, MA, HD, ROP, AMAT, TXN, LOGI, BMY, UPS, NTR, SPGI, SBUX, PG, AMT, MMM, AXP, SCHW, IBM, ZTS, BKNG, LNC, GILD, CME, CSX, MELI, EL, MGA, LOW, WY, WM, PGR, IDXX, ADP, NWL, LULU, TROW, CL, SLB, RMD, CI, LRCX, NTES, ROK, WMB, AMP, YUMC, TCOM, FAST, PRU, PNC, OMC, GIB, URI, TD, XYL, MTD, DOV, GPC, HPQ, RF, BXP, GWW, FNV, KMB, CLX, GOLD,
- Sold Out: IFF, INTU, MHK, PFG, CFG, LKQ, EQH, MOS, ALL, MS, BLK, TGT, SHW, TFC, DE, IVZ, IPG, MCO, ALLY, PLD, STLD, TJX, EQIX, ITW, MMC, KMX, ILMN, ICE, EW, ETN, LH, RGA, HCA, ECL, A, ALGN, EQR, HBAN, EDU, HWM, AIG, BK, CNC, DXCM, PPG, SRE, WDAY, CDNS, GIS, MSI, TRV, DFS, WELL, SWK, FRC, VIPS, HLT, ANSS, SIVB, STT, VLO, WLTW, ZBRA, KEYS, OKTA, AJG, BLL, ED, CPRT, KSU, OKE, WST, AWK, GNRC, TAL, LNG, EXPD, GRMN, NTRS, TSCO, CBOE, BURL, DRI, DPZ, PEAK, NVR, NDAQ, DGX, POOL, TECH, TDY, TRMB, PODD, CTLT, ABMD, AAP, ACGL, CNP, CGNX, XRAY, IEX, K, RJF, FBHS, BKR, BEKE, BWA, BG, FDS, BEN, HAS, HST, LII, SNA, UGI, MTN, L, ALLE, UHAL, AFG, AIZ, CG,
These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,506 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.03%
- Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 394,810 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 119,788 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,094 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.55%
- Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 26,200 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.82%
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $34.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.04 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $138.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1677.36%. The purchase prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 53,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 2414.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 101,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 119,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 2539.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 143,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 404.71%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $283.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: The Kroger Co (KR)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 606.65%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 141,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69.Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78.Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.2 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $64.21.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88.
