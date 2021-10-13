Logo
MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys JM Smucker Co, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH (Current Portfolio) buys JM Smucker Co, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Campbell Soup Co, Biogen Inc, sells Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Humana Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH. As of 2021Q3, MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owns 211 stocks with a total value of $575 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo%2C+kapitalanlagegesellschaft+mbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 126,506 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.03%
  2. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 394,810 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.44%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 119,788 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,094 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.55%
  5. Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 26,200 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.82%
New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.55 and $44.05, with an estimated average price of $39.76. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 77,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Li Auto Inc (LI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Li Auto Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.73 and $34.69, with an estimated average price of $30.12. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 37,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Colliers International Group Inc (CIGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Colliers International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.04 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $138.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.62 and $124.41, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $92.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.7 and $31.45, with an estimated average price of $27.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,802 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $33.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 662 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 1677.36%. The purchase prices were between $119.11 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $127.07. The stock is now traded at around $121.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 53,783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 2414.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.37 and $80.82, with an estimated average price of $67.84. The stock is now traded at around $55.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 101,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 44.33%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $159.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 119,788 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 2539.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.43 and $46.08, with an estimated average price of $43.44. The stock is now traded at around $41.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 143,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 404.71%. The purchase prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16. The stock is now traded at around $283.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 23,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 606.65%. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 141,110 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $491.05 and $577.92, with an estimated average price of $538.69.

Sold Out: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78.

Sold Out: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $59.2 and $68.12, with an estimated average price of $64.21.

Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $47.99, with an estimated average price of $43.93.

Sold Out: LKQ Corp (LKQ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH sold out a holding in LKQ Corp. The sale prices were between $48.57 and $52.69, with an estimated average price of $50.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH. Also check out:

1. MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEAG MUNICH ERGO, Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH keeps buying
