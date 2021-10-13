Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, Buys Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Equity ETF, Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: AVEM, AVUS, AVUV, AVDE, DFAT, AVDV, DFIV, DFAX, NULV, IDOG, NUBD, DFAS, NULG,
- Added Positions: IDEV, IJR, IWN, MUB,
- Reduced Positions: IWO, VBK, SCHG, SPY, SCHZ, FBND, SCHD, DFAC, IVV, VOO,
- Sold Out: FLRN, SPHD,
These are the top 5 holdings of WIPFLI FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC,
- iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV) - 2,058,165 shares, 17.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.12%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 1,961,477 shares, 16.13% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 1,641,689 shares, 15.43% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) - 987,373 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 993,177 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.1 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $66.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.13%. The holding were 1,961,477 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.43%. The holding were 1,641,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $74.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.52%. The holding were 987,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.06 and $65.7, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $63.211200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.91%. The holding were 993,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.55 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $44.23. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.36%. The holding were 1,300,743 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, initiated holding in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.22 and $67.58, with an estimated average price of $65.49. The stock is now traded at around $65.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.08%. The holding were 860,040 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating . The sale prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Wipfli Financial Advisors Llc, sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $42.3 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $43.67.
