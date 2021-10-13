Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc

New Purchases: SCCO, RHI, MHK, CSX, RAFE, MS, ROLL, TMO, SGOL,

SCCO, RHI, MHK, CSX, RAFE, MS, ROLL, TMO, SGOL, Added Positions: VCSH, KMX, LMT, BAH, EA, OMC, MRK, AMGN, IBM, GOOGL, MMM, VRTX, CMI, BSJP, QQQ, BSJO, DIS, PFF, SUSB, MU, TROW, CVX, LYB, TSM, VNQ, ABC, WMT, IBDP, MTCH, MDY, PM, PGR, QCOM, WM, IWM, GOLF, AMZN, KO, CHKP, MA, CAT, XLI, ABT, VOD, MO, ADI, TTE, SYY, D, FB, INTC, NUE, IP, KMB,

VCSH, KMX, LMT, BAH, EA, OMC, MRK, AMGN, IBM, GOOGL, MMM, VRTX, CMI, BSJP, QQQ, BSJO, DIS, PFF, SUSB, MU, TROW, CVX, LYB, TSM, VNQ, ABC, WMT, IBDP, MTCH, MDY, PM, PGR, QCOM, WM, IWM, GOLF, AMZN, KO, CHKP, MA, CAT, XLI, ABT, VOD, MO, ADI, TTE, SYY, D, FB, INTC, NUE, IP, KMB, Reduced Positions: V, WU, AMP, IVV, XOM, MET, TFI, SPLV, RTX, JNK, TOTL, T, AVGO, DOW, IBDM, IBDN, BSJL, AGG, IVW, MSFT, AAPL, AZO, CB, CSCO, BSJM, IEMG, PRU, ABBV, CVS, ETN, KBWY, IEFA, LOW, PPL, RDS.A, RWR, TU, TJX, TSCO, VZ, GOOG, ANTM, AIZ, BA, CMCSA, DG, LLY, FHB, CATH, GS, IBDO, BSJN, PRF, HDV, ITOT, IAU, NOC, NVDA, ORCL, PNC, LUV, SLY, TGT, VEA, VUG, VOE, VBK, WTS, AFL, AJG, AZPN, AZN, BAC, CARR, C, COP, CRVL, EME, EXC, FDS, FCN, GIS, GNTX, GGG, EFV, IWS, LSTR, MANH, MCD, MDLZ, NSC, PRI, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLK, SSD, SO, STT, TTC, ULTA, VWO, VOT, VTI,

V, WU, AMP, IVV, XOM, MET, TFI, SPLV, RTX, JNK, TOTL, T, AVGO, DOW, IBDM, IBDN, BSJL, AGG, IVW, MSFT, AAPL, AZO, CB, CSCO, BSJM, IEMG, PRU, ABBV, CVS, ETN, KBWY, IEFA, LOW, PPL, RDS.A, RWR, TU, TJX, TSCO, VZ, GOOG, ANTM, AIZ, BA, CMCSA, DG, LLY, FHB, CATH, GS, IBDO, BSJN, PRF, HDV, ITOT, IAU, NOC, NVDA, ORCL, PNC, LUV, SLY, TGT, VEA, VUG, VOE, VBK, WTS, AFL, AJG, AZPN, AZN, BAC, CARR, C, COP, CRVL, EME, EXC, FDS, FCN, GIS, GNTX, GGG, EFV, IWS, LSTR, MANH, MCD, MDLZ, NSC, PRI, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLK, SSD, SO, STT, TTC, ULTA, VWO, VOT, VTI, Sold Out: KEY, FDX, MGA, WRK, STX, DES, RLY, ITW, CSD, LQD, SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, CSX Corp, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 233 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 377,561 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.78% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,804 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,379 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,633 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,374 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 70,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.610600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.