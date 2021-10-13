Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, CSX Corp, Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF, sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc, KeyCorp, SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. owns 233 stocks with a total value of $439 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+bancshares%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 377,561 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.78%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,804 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,379 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,633 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  5. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,374 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
New Purchase: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 70,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.610600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.

Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.

Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Bancshares, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Bancshares, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider