Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Buys Southern Copper Corp, Robert Half International Inc, Mohawk Industries Inc, Sells Visa Inc, The Western Union Co, Ameriprise Financial Inc

- New Purchases: SCCO, RHI, MHK, CSX, RAFE, MS, ROLL, TMO, SGOL,
- Added Positions: VCSH, KMX, LMT, BAH, EA, OMC, MRK, AMGN, IBM, GOOGL, MMM, VRTX, CMI, BSJP, QQQ, BSJO, DIS, PFF, SUSB, MU, TROW, CVX, LYB, TSM, VNQ, ABC, WMT, IBDP, MTCH, MDY, PM, PGR, QCOM, WM, IWM, GOLF, AMZN, KO, CHKP, MA, CAT, XLI, ABT, VOD, MO, ADI, TTE, SYY, D, FB, INTC, NUE, IP, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: V, WU, AMP, IVV, XOM, MET, TFI, SPLV, RTX, JNK, TOTL, T, AVGO, DOW, IBDM, IBDN, BSJL, AGG, IVW, MSFT, AAPL, AZO, CB, CSCO, BSJM, IEMG, PRU, ABBV, CVS, ETN, KBWY, IEFA, LOW, PPL, RDS.A, RWR, TU, TJX, TSCO, VZ, GOOG, ANTM, AIZ, BA, CMCSA, DG, LLY, FHB, CATH, GS, IBDO, BSJN, PRF, HDV, ITOT, IAU, NOC, NVDA, ORCL, PNC, LUV, SLY, TGT, VEA, VUG, VOE, VBK, WTS, AFL, AJG, AZPN, AZN, BAC, CARR, C, COP, CRVL, EME, EXC, FDS, FCN, GIS, GNTX, GGG, EFV, IWS, LSTR, MANH, MCD, MDLZ, NSC, PRI, XLC, XLY, XLV, XLK, SSD, SO, STT, TTC, ULTA, VWO, VOT, VTI,
- Sold Out: KEY, FDX, MGA, WRK, STX, DES, RLY, ITW, CSD, LQD, SDY,
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 377,561 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.78%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,804 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,379 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 80,633 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 23,374 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Copper Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.14 and $67.71, with an estimated average price of $62.5. The stock is now traded at around $59.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 70,778 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $105.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 36,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Mohawk Industries Inc (MHK)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.4 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $193.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 10,307 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,701 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in Pimco Rafi ESG U.S. ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.83 and $31.55, with an estimated average price of $30.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.610600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RBC Bearings Inc (ROLL)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. initiated holding in RBC Bearings Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.3 and $240, with an estimated average price of $217.09. The stock is now traded at around $214.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,024 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.88%. The purchase prices were between $25.93 and $26.06, with an estimated average price of $25.99. The stock is now traded at around $25.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,675 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $158.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,699 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $21.99, with an estimated average price of $20.22.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES)
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund. The sale prices were between $30.06 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $31.24.
