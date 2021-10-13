Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Delta Air Lines Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Devon Energy Corp, Sells VanEck Oil Services ETF, BHP Group, Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

- New Purchases: DAL, DVN, BETZ, AXP, SCHJ, VNOM, IHF, IHI, JETS, SHYD, XLF, EWGS, UPST, DFAU, IUSB, CFR, XLB, EDEN, RBLX, KNSL, IJR, GCC, ESGU, SCHI, HP, AZO, MPW, COMT, COIN, NKE, LOB, SFY, DTE, SYY, INTU, XLNX, AMAT, BIL, PG, PM, DXCM, HDEF, DHR, CSCO, BAC, EFG, SWKS, EFV, GRMN, CMCSA, RCL, ZNGA, IWM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, FANG, DKNG, EPD, MSFT, PINS, SPTL, TTD, BRK.B, NVDA, VICI, XLI, ABBV, NCLH, SPYV, IEO, VB, JPM, ZTS, FMHI, HLI, OHI, SPLG, SBUX, SCHP, SQ, TWO, WMC, AVGO, HON, FALN, LMND, VIG, WD, GOOG, MO, BR, COST, XLE, TSLA, UNP, VGT, BABA, CVS, FB, IAI, LOW, MA, MKC, MGM, ORCC, PSEC, TGT, UPS, VLO, BLK, CRWD, DIS, DOCU, SUB, SOXX, IYJ, LMT, LULU, PYPL, PEP, QCOM, O, SCHA, SHOP, TWLO, ADBE, GOOGL, GSP, BA, BEP, DLR, ET, FMB, ISRG, EWT, EWN, MUB, ITA, CMBS, IGIB, DGRO, IGM, SMIN, MBB, IYC, MCO, PFE, PRU, CRM, LUV, SRC, STOR, TMO, WPC, ACC, TEAM, BDX, CAT, CLNE, ETSY, FSLY, LMBS, FTF, GD, DBC, ITB, PPL, RJI, USCI, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: OIH, SPHB, FVRR, TDOC, IYT, XOP, ROKU, SE, U, USHY, SPLV, SPG, MAC, CCL, PXD, WIX, NEE, OXY, BND, NVCR, VALE, VCIT, GOVT, IGLB, VCSH, ARKG, HDV, HD, IDXX, GSIE, TSM, EEMA, JQUA, VZ, VNQ, VTI, VOO, T, VGSH, BKNG, ULTA, NET, CCI, EQIX, AYX, NOW, SCHV, LQD, EMB, IVV, MAR, VAC, HLT, SCHD, GEM, MAT, WM, FNDA, ARKK, MTUM, PSA, SPTM, SPYG, HFC, ANGL, BRX, BAM, CVX, OPK, TNL, PAYC,
- Sold Out: BHP, RIO, GOLD, IYE, F, JD, MTCH, EWY, VBR, KXI, IGSB, ARKW, HYLS, IUSG, XPO, NEAR, SPYD, XEC, VWO, BPYU,
For the details of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/teamwork+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 714,754 shares, 19.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.25%
- Pinterest Inc (PINS) - 560,337 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.48%
- Visa Inc (V) - 80,381 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- Sea Ltd (SE) - 52,498 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67%
- VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) - 69,693 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $41.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 126,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 132,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $32.06, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $30.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 77,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 12,301 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viper Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $16.25 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $18.54. The stock is now traded at around $23.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 90,414 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.22, with an estimated average price of $51.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.909100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 38,723 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 88.97%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 161.95%. The purchase prices were between $67.88 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $80.54. The stock is now traded at around $108.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 57,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 574.66%. The purchase prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $49.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 58,304 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 25.18%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 514,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 40.88%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 26,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 61.43%. The purchase prices were between $41.05 and $43.21, with an estimated average price of $42.33. The stock is now traded at around $41.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 45,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.56 and $80.24, with an estimated average price of $68.45.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $17.58 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $20.09.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.
Here is the complete portfolio of Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Teamwork Financial Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment