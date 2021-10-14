Logo
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Chevron Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westhill+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 134,671 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80%
  2. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 592,946 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.28%
  3. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 578,400 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.76%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 761,441 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 466,486 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%
New Purchase: Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.030400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 184,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 92,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $188.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 308.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.81 and $75.1, with an estimated average price of $72.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 592,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 108.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 578,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.65%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29.

Reduced: Chevron Corp (CVX)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.33%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 7,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV)

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.49%. The sale prices were between $153.16 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $161.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 57 shares as of 2021-09-30.



