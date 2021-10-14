WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Chevron Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

New Purchases: SCHI, DFAC, DFUS, INTC, CAT, SDY, MMC, DFAT, PRFZ, TIP, SPIP, SCHP, SCHE, SCHA, FNDX, FNDE, FNDC, PRF, SCHC, FNDF, SCHF, SCHH, FNDA, EBND, CMF, USRT, VNQI, VOOG, XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, sells Chevron Corp, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 112 stocks with a total value of $324 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 134,671 shares, 16.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.80% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 592,946 shares, 12.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.28% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 578,400 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.76% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 761,441 shares, 11.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 466,486 shares, 7.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.02%

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $52.6. The stock is now traded at around $52.030400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 184,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $26.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 92,979 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $47.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 15,102 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,806 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43. The stock is now traded at around $188.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,332 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $117.12 and $124.88, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,822 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 308.28%. The purchase prices were between $69.81 and $75.1, with an estimated average price of $72.62. The stock is now traded at around $71.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.75%. The holding were 592,946 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 108.76%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $69.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 578,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 96.58%. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $93.17, with an estimated average price of $89.31. The stock is now traded at around $89.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,207 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.35%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.65%. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,325 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 368.56%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $137.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,237 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $38.38 and $39.33, with an estimated average price of $38.93.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $65.38 and $71.48, with an estimated average price of $68.29.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.33%. The sale prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $107.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 7,007 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. reduced to a holding in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.49%. The sale prices were between $153.16 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $161.36. The stock is now traded at around $163.496800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. still held 57 shares as of 2021-09-30.