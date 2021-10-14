Hixon Zuercher, LLC Buys Snowflake Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, United Parcel Service Inc

New Purchases: SNOW, BIL, UPS,

SNOW, BIL, UPS, Added Positions: GSIE, NEE, JPM, GSSC, TSLA, CAT, MA, MSFT, AMZN, BRK.B, SBUX, JNJ, LOW, PYPL, GSLC, WMT, VZ, SYK, MKTX, ICE, AMT, DLR, XOM, GOOGL, HON, GS, T, MMM, CRM, PEP, ILMN, FB, EW, SQ, PFE, MCD, GILD, QCOM, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snowflake Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hixon Zuercher, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Hixon Zuercher, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hixon Zuercher, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hixon+zuercher%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 69,845 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,608 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,114 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 14,226 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 16,704 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46. The stock is now traded at around $91.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,445 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $327.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hixon Zuercher, LLC initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $184.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.