Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hollencrest Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities, iShares S&P 100 ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr, Emerson Electric Co, Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hollencrest Capital Management. As of 2021Q3, Hollencrest Capital Management owns 390 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hollencrest+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 345,195 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,062 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,453 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
  4. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 169,397 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  5. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,057 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.01%
New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 53,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 455,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 152,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $400.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 115,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.35%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 178,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 132,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 289.06%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $445.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.

Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.42.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Sold Out: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.5.

Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.84%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 31,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr by 40.81%. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 77,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.56%. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 11,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 46.59%. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2462.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 149 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

1. HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HOLLENCREST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT keeps buying
