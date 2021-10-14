Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr

- New Purchases: QQQM, NRGX, OEF, XTN, SQQQ, VTIP, GILD, EMO, SYF, IEZ, SGFY, LRCX, ADBE, DFUS, ANGPY, DHI, GNTX, VLO, SICNF, NVR, AIG, XLNX, JKHY, PICB, IYE, HACK, PRU, DOCU, BHVN, SLVDF, GGLDF, MYAGF, NSPR, NCV, AEI, EMHLF, DBKSF, GOLXF, PSYBF, REGRF, WTHVF, GLDG, AUNFF,
- Added Positions: VOO, IHI, SPY, AAPL, COST, AMZN, QQQ, XLV, MSFT, XLK, ATOM, NVDA, XLF, FB, AU, GOOGL, XLB, XLI, IUSG, INTC, VDE, IEFA, EQX, TGT, AEM, GOLD, BRK.B, TOTL, GOOG, KL, PYPL, JPM, WDAY, BAH, JNJ, V, IGSB, FMB, ANTM, NEE, IWV, HYS, NKE, LIND, CVX, TXN, MRNA, AGG, HD, FFWM, XOM, TIP, IWB, GLD, ABBV, BNTRF, NEM, LULU, EDVMF, AG, TSLA, SVM, STKL, USAS, F, UNH, IWR, MTB, PFF, QAI, BX, SONY, RF, RJF, PBCT, CCL, PAAS, NFLX, TFC, MO, AMD, DSL, LRTNF, PVG, ENPH, KEY, ESGC, APO, PSLV, ARNGF, HBAN, GM, ELRFF, FSM, BTG, ELRRF, GDX, PGEZF, CHI,
- Reduced Positions: IEMG, BFZ, BFK, XLE, FXI, GDRX, SQ, PTY, BKNG, CME, MINT, FLRN, WYNN, WFC, BNTX, PLTR, CYDY, C, BSV, IVW, QCOM, ISRG, CAT, NLY, IWO, KBWB, AOM, AIV, MNST, T, SNAP, CSCO, TWTR, PCI, DUFRY, COP, FCX, TMO, TSM, INVE, GS, PFE, SEEL, MGM,
- Sold Out: MUB, SMMU, EMR, BABA, ROKU, ESQ, SAM, BIDU, IAU, AMC, 3PJ1, HLM.PR.PFD, SLB, EL, MMM, TCEHY, 0HE, AAIGF, VZ, ADDYY, FDX, RGLD, NSRGY, II2, NVX, RT5A, 1W5, E86, 0NFA, UHY0,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 345,195 shares, 13.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,062 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.86%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 382,453 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 169,397 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 115,057 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.01%
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 53,716 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $10.89 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $11.69. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 455,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $199.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,534 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $7.19 and $9.14, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 152,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Hollencrest Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.06 and $51.92, with an estimated average price of $51.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.01%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $400.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 115,057 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 521.35%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $61.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 178,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.52%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $140.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 132,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 289.06%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $445.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.03%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3284.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Hollencrest Capital Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.96%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $296.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 32,461 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89.Sold Out: PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr (SMMU)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Tr. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $51.49, with an estimated average price of $51.42.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $93.71 and $105.7, with an estimated average price of $99.83.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)
Hollencrest Capital Management sold out a holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.96 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $25.5.Reduced: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 89.84%. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $62.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.76%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 31,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr (BFZ)
Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in Blackrock CA Muni Income Tr by 40.81%. The sale prices were between $14.67 and $15.15, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 77,423 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.56%. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 11,269 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Hollencrest Capital Management reduced to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 46.59%. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82. The stock is now traded at around $2462.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Hollencrest Capital Management still held 149 shares as of 2021-09-30.
