Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Teradata Corp

- New Purchases: DVN, RCL, IT, EGP, CMS, KR, VEEV, ALIZY, PAYC, NSRGY, LULU, WMMVY, WDAY, HENOY, UPST, VMEO, GIC, GIC, MNST, PRPL, IAC, SLQT, CDNS, SGAPY, GBOOY, AXAHY, DQJCY, DNBBY, RBGLY, JGCCY, TOELY, ALPMY, MTNOY, KUBTY, VWAGY, BNPQY, BASFY, SDVKY, CCHGY, FSNUY, LNSTY, PPRUY, RHHBY, NDEKY, MURGY, AIQUY, CSLLY, AHEXY, KMTUY, CTTAY, SIEGY, FANUY, SSMXY, SMNEY, GVDNY, LRLCY, CMPGY, AACAY, THRN, DASTY, PSMMY, KDDIY, PG, EXPD, CP, CLPBY, UNICY, VTSCY,
- Added Positions: BKR, LUV, PSTG, DFS, PXD, SBNY, SPOT, ALGN, ETSY, VRTX, SEDG, DHI, EVRG, EQT, CSGP, ENPH, LYV, TSCO, ABMD, ALK, DG, TFX, SWKS, MKTX, CASY, EXPI, BRO, SPLK, IDXX, BAH, LHX, ZNGA, AEO, THO, AGCO, BAP, GRMN, AI, ULTA, TKR, CAKE, IAA, CHWY, HR, BHP, FND, ORLY, SIVB, TTE, HAIN, WPP, FWRD, TER, RDS.B, IMO, CLB, HST, AIN, CNQ, TCMD, MIME, AIT, UL, PCRX, NXPI,
- Reduced Positions: FCX, EOG, TDC, ROKU, COLD, GNRC, LNC, DAR, KLAC, SNV, PINS, HUN, BMRN, CFG, CMG, WEC, HZNP, HES, CSL, ZBRA, CARR, ETN, ON, AA, GTLS, EMN, BURL, OLLI, DXCM, HXL, SMG, DRI, MAA, PWR, ALLY, DXC, EW, EXPE, HL, HSIC, MPC, LW, ZS, RHI, NVCR, BBY, TWTR, ABC, EXP, PII, URI, WLK, KL, XYL, TWLO, BC, MLM, MTD, NVO, OMCL, TXRH, ENB, MPWR, MTN, WTM, EVR, PNR, ANET, CIB, NVS, SAP, PODD, MEDP, ABB, AMN, VCEL, AFL, ADC, UHAL, ACGL, BBVA, DSGX, RE, EXEL, ITGR, HALO, LHCG, LKQ, MOH, NBIX, NUVA, IX, PH, MODV, TSM, TXT, OLED, VMC, GWW, LMAT, OC, MASI, LEA, BWXT, HII, MOS, APTV, SUPN, VOYA, HQY, LITE, DOCU, CRWD, ASML, NSP, AEIS, HTH, BCPC, AX, CBRL, CF, CNS, CPRT, DISCA, DY, PLUS, EEFT, GIII, HIG, HCSG, MTCH, ICUI, IIVI, INSM, ZD, JBLU, KNX, MNRO, PATK, PLXS, POWI, SMTC, SRI, USPH, VRNT, KTOS, EBAY, NEO, MSCI, TREE, CDNA, FN, GDOT, ENV, PRLB, QLYS, AMBA, LIND, LGIH, EGRX, IBP, MGNI, CTRE, CHRS, UPLD, BOX, PFGC, PI, TPIC, TTD, VREX, AHCO, IIIV, YETI, OSW, LPRO,
- Sold Out: UHS, BIIB, OGS, SAM, MAX, BKNG, W, 4LRA, PRAA,
For the details of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/scout+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,215,342 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33%
- Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,153,223 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 3,174,990 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,396,300 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21%
- Teradata Corp (TDC) - 1,547,466 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.22%
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 3,174,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 611,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 149,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.52 and $184.52, with an estimated average price of $173.67. The stock is now traded at around $177.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 227,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 583,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Kroger Co (KR)
Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 494,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 734.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,412,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 181.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 953,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 387.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,222,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 447,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 512,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $297.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 273,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: ONE Gas Inc (OGS)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $71.35.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.Sold Out: MediaAlpha Inc (MAX)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $27.21.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.. Also check out:
1. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SCOUT INVESTMENTS, INC. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment