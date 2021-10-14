Scout Investments, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Teradata Corp

New Purchases: DVN, RCL, IT, EGP, CMS, KR, VEEV, ALIZY, PAYC, NSRGY, LULU, WMMVY, WDAY, HENOY, UPST, VMEO, GIC, GIC, MNST, PRPL, IAC, SLQT, CDNS, SGAPY, GBOOY, AXAHY, DQJCY, DNBBY, RBGLY, JGCCY, TOELY, ALPMY, MTNOY, KUBTY, VWAGY, BNPQY, BASFY, SDVKY, CCHGY, FSNUY, LNSTY, PPRUY, RHHBY, NDEKY, MURGY, AIQUY, CSLLY, AHEXY, KMTUY, CTTAY, SIEGY, FANUY, SSMXY, SMNEY, GVDNY, LRLCY, CMPGY, AACAY, THRN, DASTY, PSMMY, KDDIY, PG, EXPD, CP, CLPBY, UNICY, VTSCY,

Kansas City, MO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Baker Hughes Co, Royal Caribbean Group, Gartner Inc, EastGroup Properties Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, EOG Resources Inc, Teradata Corp, Roku Inc, Universal Health Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scout Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Scout Investments, Inc. owns 315 stocks with a total value of $6.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 1,215,342 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.33% Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) - 3,153,223 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 3,174,990 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,396,300 shares, 1.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.21% Teradata Corp (TDC) - 1,547,466 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.22%

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 3,174,990 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95. The stock is now traded at around $86.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 611,234 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $306.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 149,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $164.52 and $184.52, with an estimated average price of $173.67. The stock is now traded at around $177.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 227,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 583,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $37.41 and $47.31, with an estimated average price of $42. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 494,101 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 734.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.65 and $25.13, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $26.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,412,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 181.19%. The purchase prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 953,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Pure Storage Inc by 387.30%. The purchase prices were between $17.93 and $27.11, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,222,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 76.51%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $135.38, with an estimated average price of $125.25. The stock is now traded at around $123.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 447,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 37.64%. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $170.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $190.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 512,732 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. added to a holding in Signature Bank by 40.93%. The purchase prices were between $226.83 and $276.64, with an estimated average price of $251.23. The stock is now traded at around $297.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 273,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $138.37 and $160.62, with an estimated average price of $151.44.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in ONE Gas Inc. The sale prices were between $63.3 and $75.71, with an estimated average price of $71.35.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $509.75 and $979.41, with an estimated average price of $682.12.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The sale prices were between $18.58 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $27.21.

Scout Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.55 and $2491.35, with an estimated average price of $2243.82.