Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CME Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 14, 2021
Article's Main Image
Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Nadler Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CME Group Inc, Roku Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,540 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 341,873 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 142,874 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 244,660 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  5. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 445,139 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.



Here is the complete portfolio of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Nadler Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider