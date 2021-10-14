Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CME Group Inc

New Purchases: FNDF, PSLV, DRIV, TBX, AXP, PHYS,

FNDF, PSLV, DRIV, TBX, AXP, PHYS, Added Positions: SCHD, VTI, IVV, SCHM, VTV, SCHV, AMZN, MSFT, IWP, CPER, ABBV, VOE, IWS, V, ABT, HACK, IWB, PNC, NFLX, JNJ, TBF, AMD, PG, PFE, JPM, INTC, F, BAC,

SCHD, VTI, IVV, SCHM, VTV, SCHV, AMZN, MSFT, IWP, CPER, ABBV, VOE, IWS, V, ABT, HACK, IWB, PNC, NFLX, JNJ, TBF, AMD, PG, PFE, JPM, INTC, F, BAC, Reduced Positions: VUG, VONG, VB, IWF, IWD, SCHG, COF, IWR, MMM, GLD, T, DTN, DLN, ALL, ADSK, XOM, UPS, VZ, MO, ED, KO, CVX, CF, IJH, BA, RDVY, BMY, INDA, QCOM, DIS, WMT, SBUX,

VUG, VONG, VB, IWF, IWD, SCHG, COF, IWR, MMM, GLD, T, DTN, DLN, ALL, ADSK, XOM, UPS, VZ, MO, ED, KO, CVX, CF, IJH, BA, RDVY, BMY, INDA, QCOM, DIS, WMT, SBUX, Sold Out: IAU, CME, ROKU, BNDX, PINS, FSLY, ARKK, RWO, GE, PRCH,

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sprott Physical Silver Trust, Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CME Group Inc, Roku Inc, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nadler Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Nadler Financial Group, Inc. owns 119 stocks with a total value of $538 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,540 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 341,873 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 142,874 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 244,660 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 445,139 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.