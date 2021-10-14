Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, CME Group Inc

- New Purchases: FNDF, PSLV, DRIV, TBX, AXP, PHYS,
- Added Positions: SCHD, VTI, IVV, SCHM, VTV, SCHV, AMZN, MSFT, IWP, CPER, ABBV, VOE, IWS, V, ABT, HACK, IWB, PNC, NFLX, JNJ, TBF, AMD, PG, PFE, JPM, INTC, F, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: VUG, VONG, VB, IWF, IWD, SCHG, COF, IWR, MMM, GLD, T, DTN, DLN, ALL, ADSK, XOM, UPS, VZ, MO, ED, KO, CVX, CF, IJH, BA, RDVY, BMY, INDA, QCOM, DIS, WMT, SBUX,
- Sold Out: IAU, CME, ROKU, BNDX, PINS, FSLY, ARKK, RWO, GE, PRCH,
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 203,540 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 341,873 shares, 8.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 142,874 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.48%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 244,660 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 445,139 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $31.76 and $33.8, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $33.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 78,669 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 53,721 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (DRIV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $29.15, with an estimated average price of $28.2. The stock is now traded at around $28.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury (TBX)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 7-10 Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $23.93 and $24.55, with an estimated average price of $24.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: American Express Co (AXP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $158.72 and $176.77, with an estimated average price of $167.1. The stock is now traded at around $168.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,208 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.6 and $14.47, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.74%. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 107,251 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38.67%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $436.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 12,256 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07.Sold Out: CME Group Inc (CME)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $185.84 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $202.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $56.92 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $57.55.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38.
