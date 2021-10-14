Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp

- New Purchases: SNAP, RACE, BLND,
- Added Positions: U, GBTC, COIN, NVDA, TWTR, RBLX, FB,
- Reduced Positions: ALB, LTHM, PI, SQM, SHOP, TSLA, SQ,
- Sold Out: VNO, LAC, RCL, CCL, AAPL, OKTA, NOW, ANSS, AWK, BLCT,
For the details of Axel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Axel Capital Management, LLC
- Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - 646,500 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.40%
- Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 83,000 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.64%
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 135,000 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,800 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $203.56 and $225.88, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blend Labs Inc (BLND)
Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unity Software Inc (U)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 646,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $246.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 525.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 420.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 197.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.Sold Out: Lithium Americas Corp (LAC)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $17.61.Sold Out: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Axel Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Axel Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Axel Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Axel Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Axel Capital Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment