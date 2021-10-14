Axel Capital Management, LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Vornado Realty Trust, Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp

New Purchases: SNAP, RACE, BLND,

SNAP, RACE, BLND, Added Positions: U, GBTC, COIN, NVDA, TWTR, RBLX, FB,

U, GBTC, COIN, NVDA, TWTR, RBLX, FB, Reduced Positions: ALB, LTHM, PI, SQM, SHOP, TSLA, SQ,

ALB, LTHM, PI, SQM, SHOP, TSLA, SQ, Sold Out: VNO, LAC, RCL, CCL, AAPL, OKTA, NOW, ANSS, AWK, BLCT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Coinbase Global Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Twitter Inc, sells Vornado Realty Trust, Albemarle Corp, Livent Corp, Lithium Americas Corp, Impinj Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Axel Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Axel Capital Management, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Axel Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/axel+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) - 646,500 shares, 12.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.40% Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) - 83,000 shares, 10.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.64% Unity Software Inc (U) - 135,000 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 200.00% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 15,800 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.67% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 44,000 shares, 6.43% of the total portfolio.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $74.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $203.56 and $225.88, with an estimated average price of $214.6. The stock is now traded at around $214.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Blend Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.48 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $16.99. The stock is now traded at around $13.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.71 and $142.52, with an estimated average price of $118.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 76.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.02 and $40.73, with an estimated average price of $34.06. The stock is now traded at around $44.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.32%. The holding were 646,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 88.64%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $246.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.98%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 525.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $209.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.88%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 420.00%. The purchase prices were between $59.66 and $71.69, with an estimated average price of $65.71. The stock is now traded at around $62.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Roblox Corp by 197.37%. The purchase prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17. The stock is now traded at around $74.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 113,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $40.27 and $47.1, with an estimated average price of $43.12.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lithium Americas Corp. The sale prices were between $12.75 and $24.53, with an estimated average price of $17.61.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Caribbean Group. The sale prices were between $69.51 and $92.41, with an estimated average price of $80.95.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $19.72 and $26.38, with an estimated average price of $23.3.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Axel Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53.