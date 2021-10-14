Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Qualities of a Truly Exceptional Business

Being able to earn high returns on reinvested capital is the key

Author's Avatar
Rupert Hargreaves
Oct 14, 2021

Summary

  • There are many great companies on the market
  • Some are better than others
  • The ability to earn a high return on reinvested capital is key
Article's Main Image

When it comes to finding genuinely excellent companies, investors have an uphill struggle to overcome. The number of truly exceptional companies available to buy is tiny, but the number of investors chasing these businesses is colossal.

This presents an interesting dilemma for investors. They can either choose to follow the rest of the crowd, buy excellent businesses at premium prices, and hope the company continues to outperform. Or they can search for other investments that may have advantages but do not have the excellent qualities on offer from the first group.

Returns on reinvested capital

One quality that truly excellent companies have, which most other companies lack, is the ability to reinvest capital at high rates of return. For example, a company that can earn a 30% return on invested capital is a great business. Still, there is a big distinction between companies that can earn a 30% return on invested capital and reinvest this to earn a similar rate of return and those that cannot.

Most quality companies fall into the latter bucket. They can earn a high return on invested capital, but they cannot earn a similar return on reinvested capital.

The most famous example of this problem is See's Candies. This is an incredibly lucrative business. When

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) first sealed the deal to buy the company for $25 million in 1972, it had roughly $30 million in sales and brought in $4.2 million in profit.

That provided a near 17% return on the investor's money at the time (as we have limited information on the business, it is challenging to compute figures like return on invested capital). However, the company's growth has been relatively disappointing. Between 1972 and 2014, profits expanded at an after-inflation growth rate of 3.2% per annum.

The question is why, why has this exceptional business struggled to grow? The Oracle of Omaha explained at the 2014 Berkshire Hathaway (

BRK.A, Financial) (BRK.B, Financial) annual meeting of shareholders:

"See's has done remarkably well, far better than any chocolate company in the country... we can't do much about increasing the size of the market. And we've tried a lot of ways. And we've tried moving out of our strong geography, multiple times. I mean, Charlie and I looked at what we were earning in California in the '70s and said to ourselves, "If we could do this in 50 states instead of one, you know, we'll get very rich." So we tried it and we didn't get very rich. It doesn't travel that well."

Capital allocation

This explains that while See's was and remains a great business, it has struggled to earn a high return on reinvested capital. These are not necessarily bad businesses. They just need to be handled correctly. Buffett was able to use the cash generated from the candy business to fund growth elsewhere in Berkshire. As he went on to explain in 2014:

"It has provided us with earnings that we've used to buy other businesses, so we've added lots of earnings power through See's, beyond the earning power we've added at See's."

It all comes down to the manager's capital allocation skills. Buffett was and is a great capital allocator. Many managers are not, which can be an issue with a company that struggles to earn a high return on reinvested capital.

The drive for growth can push managers to make expensive acquisitions when they should be reducing debt, buying back stock, or returning cash to investors in other ways. Another strategy could be to follow Buffett's footsteps and invest outside their sectors, although this comes with its own challenges.

Knowing the difference between a business that can earn a high return on reinvested invested capital and one that can't is integral for investors when assessing a company's prospects and management's track record. These can be great investments if they are in the right hands.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long BRK.B
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

